CADILLAC — The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been personal. Whether you’ve been sick or healthy, the pandemic has affected us all.
“For myself as a nurse, it’s been extremely difficult to watch firsthand what the virus has done to people,‘ said Traci Moore, RN Clinical Manager at Samaritas Cadillac. “And I think for our society as a whole.‘
For Samaritas residents and staff, the beginning of the end of the pandemic will come to their building on Monday, Jan. 4, when CVS is due to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the workers and residents.
The vaccine clinic at Samaritas is only for the residents and staff, and it’s only being held on that day. Workers who don’t have an assigned shift on Monday will need to come in to get their first of two doses if they’re getting one at all.
The vaccine is optional at Samaritas and some workers and residents have chosen not to receive it.
The concerns don’t seem to be about the overall safety of the vaccine, Moore said. Instead, people who said they don’t intend to get the vaccine often have a personal medical reason.
“We’re just really excited at Samaritas Cadillac that we have the opportunity to offer it to every staff and every resident who is willing to get it,‘ said Moore, who expects the turnout of staff and residents who will get vaccinated on Monday to be “significant,‘ perhaps over 100.
Life won’t immediately change back to the old normal after Samaritas gets the vaccine.
It might be a while before families will be allowed back into the building to visit residents.
The facility is following state and federal rules that ban visitors from long-term care facilities during the pandemic; just because their facility will have been vaccinated on Monday doesn’t mean those rules will immediately lift.
Nursing home processes and procedures have been different during the pandemic, from mealtimes (residents eat alone in their rooms) to changes in housekeeping and medication routines.
Moore expected many of those changes to continue at least through the summer, with mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing still very much a part of our world.
And some changes may be permanent.
“Life in skilled nursing facilities and health care, in general, is forever changed,‘ Moore said, adding that she expected certain safety guidelines to remain after the pandemic is over.
But life will feel a little less heavy after folks get vaccinated.
“It’s just been a long time coming for everybody to get some relief,‘ Moore said.
