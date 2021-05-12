CADILLAC – The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority on Tuesday issued a required warning about a spill that happened Monday, May 10.
The sewer authority said a minor sanitary sewer overflow happened while crews were excavating a grinder pump station on South Mitchell Drive. Approximately 30 gallons of sewer water spilled to underground soil and contractors removed the soil with a vacuum truck. The sewage did not spill into Lake Mitchell or any surface waters. The sewer authority said there as no health and safety concerns, to their knowledge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.