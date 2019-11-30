CADILLAC — Madilynn Jerome is still on the JoJo Siwa kick. Last year, Madilynn, now 7, wanted a JoJo doll for Christmas. This year, she wants to do a meet-and-greet with the singer/dancer/actress.
Madilynn has a very good track record with Kris Kringle; she got the JoJo doll last year, as requested.
Her strategy for good luck with the Claus? Show up early.
"I like to meet Santa first," she told the Cadillac News. It was the second year in a row Madilynn was first in line at Christmas in the Park, which now takes place at the Cadillac Commons.
If Madilynn can't meet JoJo Siwa, though, a dollhouse known as the L.O.L Chalet will do.
She wasn't the only one who wanted a dollhouse.
Eva, 3, said she wanted a Barbie Dream House for Christmas.
Other kids had other priorities.
Easton, 2, wants a toy tractor and fruit snacks.
Addison Bailey wants Elsa shoes for herself and Prince Charming shoes for her dad.
Adrianah, 10 and Lily, 8, both said they wanted hoverboards for Christmas.
Shiloh Eve Fekete, 3, had possibly the cutest request. She loves Santa so much she donned red-and-white for both Halloween and again for Christmas in the Park. The Cadillac News was hard-pressed to get her to confess which toy she wanted for the big holiday; she wants Santa himself.
For Santa and Mrs. Claus's part, they just want kids to be well-behaved.
"Be good boys and girls for your parents," Santa urged kids during a brief interview with the Cadillac News in his and Mrs. Claus's secret hideaway shortly before their arrival at the Commons.
Moments later, Santa and Mrs. Claus put a jolly and practical spin on their message to be "nice." Since the Clauses visit Cadillac so early in the holiday season for Christmas at the Park, they said, kids who are currently on the naughty list have plenty of time turn it around.
