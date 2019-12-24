CADILLAC — During his years making appearances as Santa Claus, Larry Solce has fielded a lot of interesting and sometimes challenging questions from earnest youngsters.
So far this year, Solce said he’s made around 10 appearances as Santa in this area, including at Horizon Books and during Project Christmas at the Wex.
Solce takes his responsibilities as Santa very seriously; he’s obtained a background check certificate from the Department of Health and Human Services and twice attended the Charles H. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland.
“It’s really enjoyable,‘ Solce said regarding the school. “You learn a lot in the courses and get to network with a lot of other Santas, too. You get tips on how to respond to certain kinds of questions.‘
Solce said on occasion, he gets a request along the lines of the following: “I want my family to be happy and like each other.‘
It’s a heartbreaking request and one that Solce approaches in a different way from other questions: he writes their first name in a little book and tells the child when he gets back to the North Pole, he’ll say a special prayer for them.
“Those kinds of questions are very important to the child,‘ Solce said.
Other questions are also important, although Solce uses a bit more creative license when answering them as Santa.
The Cadillac News asked some kids during a recent reindeer visit at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library if they had any burning questions for the big man.
• Where do the reindeer go when Santa is talking to kids?
Solce said he generally attends events in a backup sleigh and only brings two of the younger reindeer, who are in training to become full-time sleigh pullers. This year, he brought Sven and Candy, who stayed at a friend’s farm nearby while he met with kids. The rest of the reindeer remained at the North Pole and rested in preparation for Christmas night.
• “How he manages not to get sick when he’s riding in the sleigh and eating all those cookies?‘
In the sleigh, Solce said there is a cookie and hot cocoa dispenser so he can snack anytime he wants. He doesn’t get sick from eating all the cookies because he eats cookies every day, all year long. Mrs. Claus makes him cookies, as do the elves at the bakery department of the toy workshop. “I never met a cookie I didn’t like,‘ Solce said.
• Does he eat cookies for breakfast?
Solce said there’s nothing wrong with having a cookie for dessert after eating a proper breakfast.
• Does he eat spaghetti for dinner?
Of course. Solce said he particularly enjoys spaghetti with meatballs.
• Where do reindeer sleep?
The reindeer sleep in the reindeer barn in a small paddock with hay for sleeping on. The elves bring the reindeer outside every day to give them some exercise.
• Where is his house?
Santa lives right next to the toy workshop. Solce said he has three sets of keys: one for the workshop, one for the reindeer barn and a magical key that he uses to get into homes that don’t have chimneys.
• “I wanna know where the penguins are!‘
Solce said this is a question he’s never heard before, however, he does have an answer: the penguins hang around outside Santa’s Village. It’s too warm for them to come inside.
• “Does he do magic?‘
Solce said all Santas have Christmas magic, although some of them are better at sleight of hand magician’s tricks than he is. Lately, Solce said he’s been teaching himself how to better communicate through sign language to kids who can’t hear very well. “It’s becoming more important to me to be able to converse with all kids,‘ Solce said. To help him learn sign language, Solce said he’s been relying on his daughter, who minored in American sign language in college.
• “I want for Christmas a turtle named Slow Walker‘
Years ago, Solce said the North Pole implemented a no-animals policy in response to a harrowing incident involving a dog. He said one Christmas, he was delivering a puppy on Christmas night when the animal leaped out of the sleigh while it was in mid-flight. Solce said he had to put the sleigh in a steep dive in order to catch up with the falling dog and rescue it before it hit the ground. “That’s something you need to talk with your mom and dad about,‘ Solce said.
