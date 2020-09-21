CADILLAC — The Cadillac News coverage area saw a COVID-19 spike in three of its four counties over the weekend.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, Wexford County saw a 16 COVID-19 case rise, Missaukee had a rise of 17 cases and Osceola’s case count rose by nine confirmed cases.
This rise brought the numbers up to 58 cases in Missaukee, 89 cases in Osceola and 119 cases in Wexford.
Lake County was the only county to not see any new confirmed cases as of Saturday afternoon and remained at 32 cases.
Saturday also brought a rise in confirmed cases across Michigan with 483 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths. This brings Michigan’s totals up to 115,870 cases and 6,653 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.