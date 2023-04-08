CADILLAC — With the midpoint of April nearing, many probably woke up Saturday morning and cursed under their breath — snow likely was on the ground.
While that layer was likely not even an inch in most places, it still was not what many wanted to see greeting them as they awoke. The good news is that snow could very well be the last of what comes barring any, as of now, unforeseen systems or developments.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Sean Christensen said there was going to be a quick burst of snow Saturday morning and in many places, it would be less than an inch of accumulation.
He said, however, some areas could see over an inch of the wet snow that typically falls this time of year.
“As of right now, it looks like it will be nice and warm for the second half of April,” he said. Right now, it looks like Saturday could be the last amount of snow we get.”
After that morning flurry, Christensen said things would continually warm up. Later next week, he said temperatures would jump up into the 60s and by Thursday and Friday of next week they could be in the 70s. Lows also will be mild in comparison to averages. Christensen said normally this time of year average lows are around 29 or 30 degrees and next week they could be in the 40s and 50s.
While that is good news for those looking for spring-like weather, it also is welcomed news for those who live near rivers that are nearing minor flood stages.
At around 4 p.m. Friday, the Manistee River near Sherman was at 14.87 feet, according to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. While that level is in the action stage and dangerously close to the minor flood stage of 15 feet, it had receded throughout the day from its peak of 14.97 during the early morning hours Friday.
At 15 feet, flooding begins around the Wilderness Canoe livery along the left bank of the river just downstream of the M-37 bridge, according to the NWS prediction service. Normally, the river is around 12.5 feet around that area. When the river in the Sherman area reaches the action level, it means the left bank begins to overflow and flooding of property along the right bank of the river upstream of the M-37 bridge begins.
It was expected that the river would continue to recede through the weekend and would dip below the action level of 14 feet sometime on Wednesday morning.
As for the other river in the area that has been close to minor flood levels, the Muskegon River near Evart, the action level starts at 10 feet with minor flooding occurring at 12 feet. On Friday afternoon the river was at 11.16 feet. Like the Manistee River, the Muskegon River was receding throughout the day Friday and that trend was supposed to continue, according to the NWS prediction service.
The river, however, wasn’t supposed to dip below the action level until sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
At 10 feet, the river bank is full, while at 10.5 feet flood waters begin to surround homes upstream of Evart in the Jeffery subdivision along Linden and Riverside roads. At 10.50 feet, Portions of Linden and Riverside roads in the Jeffery subdivision also begin to go underwater. High water also begins to cover Trout Drive in the Doc and Tom subdivision located just east of M-66 off of 9 Mile Road.
At 11 feet, more than a dozen homes are surrounded by water in the Jeffery subdivision. Portions of Linden Road, Riverside Road and Muskegon Trail begin to be covered by water. High water also begins to surround several homes in the Doc and Tom subdivision along Trout Road which is located off of 9 Mile Road, east of M-66.
