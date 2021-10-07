CADILLAC — Dancing with the Y Stars is back — live and in person after a one-year COVID hiatus.
The doors open for the popular Cadillac Area YMCA fundraising event on Saturday at 6:30 p.m at the Wex. This year’s goal is $60,000 to fund the Y for All campaign, providing help for those who can’t afford memberships. This campaign also impacts youth and helps the Y run community outreach programs.
Last year, the YMCA raised $10,000 through a social media event featuring self-recorded videos of volunteers dancing at home.
“We were successful with that event, but it didn’t reach the level of our events with dinner and the show,” said Mike Kelso, director.
This year the 2021 Dancing with the Y Stars kicked off in June with a cast dinner to announce the dancers and choreographers.
“Ticket sales went crazy, they went fast,” Kelso said. “The dancers have been working throughout the summer, selling tickets and rehearsing. It’s sold out again this year like all the other years. I think people are looking forward to things that were gone coming back now.”
With 650 tickets sold plus volunteers, there will be about 700 people attending. In addition to dinner and the performances, there will be a cash bar.
Participants
Miranda Grunow has been practicing a dance routine all summer with Adam Joynt and choreographer Jenn Ott-Reagan.
And she admits she’s getting a little nervous.
“I love being part of community things,” said Grunow, membership director of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce. “So to raise money for something like the YMCA, I’m fully on board. I’m not shy, but being on stage, that’s not my comfort zone.”
“I’m very excited about this year,” said Ott-Reagan,” choreographer. “I was the creator of the event about 10 years ago and so excited to be back. I was the marketing director for the Y back then and we were looking for an unusual fundraising event. I take pride in creating something that was long-lasting.”
Kelso said that people enjoy watching amateurs put on exciting performances and seeing the routines created by the talented choreographers in the area.
“You look at how many people come together to do this,” Kelso said. “It’s motivating to me and our staff — how much they are willing to do in support of the Y.”
Meet the dancing stars:
Josh Johnson, Laura Dahlquist, Skip Kendell, Maria Meyjes, Evan and Miranda Godfrey, Scott and Emily Bender, Derek Sengelaub, Kim Foster, Brandon Herlein, Robin Sims, Rich Pintrick, Angie Lijewski, Adam Joynt and Miranda Grunow.
Choreographers:
MacKenzie Gabara, Kait Buckmaster, Alicia Elmore, Bridget Coffey, Hannah Singelaub, Jenn Ott-Reagan and Melissa Kendell.
Emcees:
Joe Baumann and Dan Alto
Votes are just $5 and available online. Support your favorite dancer and the Cadillac Area YMCA. A list of show sponsors is also available online.
