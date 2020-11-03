CADILLAC — Since Saturday morning, Save A Lot owner Tim Freeman said they've been working "around the clock" getting the store ready to reopen today.
On Oct. 23, the doors to the Cadillac Save A Lot were closed and crews immediately began the process of removing existing shelves, refrigerators and floor tiling.
Once the concrete floors were nicely polished, Freeman, store employees, office staff and Save A Lot general managers from other locations started the process of moving everything back into the building.
On Monday, Freeman said they were nearing completion and on track to reopen today. He said customers will notice an immediate change in the store: instead of produce being displayed in the back, it will greet people as they walk in. In addition, Freeman said about 75% of their refrigeration units are brand new and they will be able to offer a larger variety of products.
Originally a Giantway store, Freeman said they purchased the 15,000-square foot building in 1999. Since purchasing the facility, he said it’s had little in the way of major upgrades or improvements.
"It was a tired store," Freeman said. "It needed an upgrade."
Although the majority of renovations are expected to be complete today, Freeman said they're still waiting on new decor to be shipped to the site. He expects the new singage will be installed by the end of the week.
Freeman said the new setup is the latest developed by the corporate Save A Lot franchise. Store co-owner Tom Freeman said financial support from the corporate office has been a huge help in allowing them to complete renovations.
