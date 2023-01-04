CADILLAC — Lifelong family friends Tony and Tina are finally getting married, and members of the Cadillac area community are invited to attend.
The Footliters are breaking away from their norm with a dinner theater performance of Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding at Fox Hill Event Center on Jan. 13 and 14 at 6 p.m. Through the evening, attendees will bear witness to the ceremony and reception of Tony and Tina’s marriage. But as the story unfolds, bickering between the families, and the couple, begins, alongside a series of comical situations.
Show director Sally Goggin said the performance will differ from the more traditional plays and musicals the Footliters have put on, because it’s almost completely improvised. There are several scripted events and interactions that must take place at certain points in the story, but how they occur is up to the cast.
In addition to the large collection of Footliters stage actors, who will play members of the bride and groom’s family, the audience will also participate in the show as other wedding guests.
“It is up to the cast members to make the rounds to all the tables, because the audience, or the guests, as we call them, don’t know anything about the characters,” Goggin said. “And so each person has to visit the tables like their old friends, or act like they don’t know them.”
Ticket cost for the show is $70 per person for admittance and a meal. Guests will be seated in tables of eight, and can register their group online. There will be no in-person ticket sales.
Goggin said both performances are also being used to fundraise for a permanent Footliters rehearsal and performance location.
When Goggin first joined the group in the mid 1990s, the Footliters were located in a small church theater, which they had taken occupation of after their original space burned down. But as time has gone on, Goggin said the Footliters have continued to grow, both in audience and group member size, and there’s been an ongoing need for more square-footage.
“It’s very difficult to have things spread out all over, and not have it all together in one space,” she said. “So that’s what we’re looking forward to, and it will be a wonderful gift when we’re able to reach that point.”
Next year will mark the Footliters 60th season in the Cadillac community, and across those many decades, Goggin has seen the organization expand to include people of all ages in its performances.
She said they’ve successfully put on shows the group previously never thought possible, and the support from locals has been a demonstration of the importance local theater has in a community. Goggin is hopeful that securing a permanent Footliters building will give them a tangible point of community connection.
Tickets for Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding can be purchased through the Footliters website. The show contains strong language and adult content.
