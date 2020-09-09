REED CITY — A local group will be marching in Cadillac on Sunday to bring awareness to human trafficking.
A group called The Liberty Commonwealth will be starting its Cadillac march at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 to raise awareness of children who are taken into human trafficking.
"Over the last year we have seen a lot of allegations arise from people against those in Hollywood and politicians," Liberty Commonwealth representative Dan Purcell said. "Human trafficking has especially begun trending over social media. So, while there is a lot we would like to see changed, we are starting with this."
This will be the second march by the Liberty Commonwealth. The first being in Reed City on Sunday, Sept. 6.
According to Polaris, the organization that operates the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline, around 11,500 cases were identified across the United States in 2019; 365 cases were reported in Michigan. Of those 11,500 identified cases,5,359 were minors.
Using the #SaveOurChildren hashtag, a hashtag that has recently been associated with the radical internet movement QAnon, Purcell said he hopes the march brings attention to the real issue of human trafficking and not "a movement to take down the government."
"We are aware of Qanon but that isn't what we are," Purcell said. "We are a non-partisan group trying to focus on the issue and not on taking down the government. Our core is battling the issues like human trafficking and not on being extremist and I think anyone who is aware of Qanon would say it is pretty extremist."
The march in Cadillac, Purcell said the group is expecting much more than the estimated 50 that attended the Reed City march.
"I am not sure how much more we will have, but with Cadillac being a larger area, we are predicting it will bring in a lot more than the one in Reed City," he said.
The march will start with a gathering in the City Park at noon and proceed to march around the downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.