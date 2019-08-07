CADILLAC — A mosquito lands on you. You swat it away. Repeat. Get annoyed, go grab the bug spray.
Adults know what to do about mosquitoes.
Babies ... not so much. They’re still learning the motor skills that will help them grab a rattle. Mosquitoes are a bit too small to smack on purpose.
And bites can lead to an itch babies can’t scratch. Or West Nile Virus.
To prevent bites, you can hide behind mosquito nets, wear long clothing or stay indoors. Or you can use a variety of products.
DEET
For repellents that you add to your child’s skin, the American Academy of Pediatrics points to bug repellents using DEET in concentrations of 10 to 30%.
DEET is good for protecting your child from biting insects including ticks and fleas — not just mosquitoes.
And it’s been around for awhile.
“We always think chemicals are bad for babies ... but DEET is actually one of the more proven chemicals,‘ said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director at District Health Department No. 10.
While other bug-repelling chemicals exist (picaridin is a notable one), they haven’t been around for as long and therefore haven’t been studied as well, she explained.
ESSENTIAL OILS
The same is true for essential oils and plant-based repellents.
“People think ‘oh it’s natural, it’s safer’ but actually we don’t know long-term safety,‘ Morse said. There’s also less research into how effective plant-based oils are against ticks, which spread other diseases, such as Lyme.
Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged in 2005 that some plant-based oils and the chemical picaridin can be effective at preventing mosquito bites.
Common ingredients for repellents billed as being “natural‘ include citronella, eucalyptus and lavender.
Mark Copeland, store director at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Gaylord, said his wife Donna relied on citronella and lavendar oil for protection from mosquitoes while on two mission trips to Nigeria.
“That’s what I use on my grandchildren,‘ Copeland said.
Other insect repellents popular with parents at Jay’s include Bug Band DEET-free wipes, Repel and Cutter Natural.
PERMETHRIN
If you decide to opt for a DEET-free product, you’ll need to get your tick protection from elsewhere.
Permethrin is one option.
It’s not something you put on your skin.
Instead, you apply the chemical to your clothing and gear. But let it dry before you touch your stuff.
“It has to be dried completely before you would put that clothing on,‘ said Copeland, of Jay’s Sporting Goods, which sells the Sawyer brand and Ben’s brand of permethrin.
You usually find the chemical in the camping section of other stores, Dr. Morse noted.
Permethrin kills ticks on contact and can repel mosquitoes. While marketed for use on camping gear, Morse suggested applying it to a baby blanket or stroller.
“That, I think, is an under-appreciated, under-recognized repellent,‘ Morse said.
APPLICATION TIPS
Obviously, you don’t want babies to eat their bug spray.
That means keeping it off the parts off of babies’ hands and, depending on the baby, feet or arms as well.
Morse suggests applying DEET sprays to clothing for little ones — intense use on the skin can lead to a rash.
With bug sprays that rely on aerosol, there’s some risk that babies will inhale the bug repellent while you’re applying it. To avoid that, Morse suggests spraying the liquid into your hand and wiping it on the baby instead.
AVOIDING MOSQUITOES
The littlest babies, those under 2 months of age, aren’t supposed to use insect repellent at all.
Tips for keeping them safe from bug bites include staying indoors (and fixing holes in screens and doors so bugs don’t get into your house), wearing long clothing, and getting rid of mosquito breeding places (anyplace you might have standing water in your yard).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.