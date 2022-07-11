CADILLAC — Susan Ehrhart remembers not too long ago when she could spend $300 and walk out of the grocery store with an overflowing cart.
On Thursday, Ehrhart spent $80 and wasn’t even able to fill up the bottom of her cart.
“I would say that prices for me have doubled,” said Ehrhart, who tries to save money in any way she can, including by economizing her shopping schedule.
“I don’t make a lot of unnecessary trips,” she said. “When I need to shop, I figure out a day of the week and try to get several different things done in that day.”
Ehrhart said she also tries to take advantage of deals, including a promotion at one grocery store that awards customers with discount coupons at area gas stations.
“I got another one today for 50 cents off a gallon,” Ehrhart said. “That makes a lot of difference.”
With inflation still raging throughout the country, many consumers are feeling the same pinch on their finances as Ehrhart, particularly at the grocery store.
Anna Kahmark, community nutrition instructor for Michigan State University Extension, said she’s been hearing from clients a lot more lately about the high cost of groceries; the good news, however, is that there are some practical steps people can take to save money while also eating healthy.
First things first, Kahmark said it’s useful to plan your meals and make a list of things you want to buy at the grocery store rather than just walking in and impulsively pulling things off the shelf.
Kahmark said to avoid pre-packaged meals as much as possible. She said this is one of the most common mistakes she sees people make at the grocery store, as pre-packaged foods end up costing more than buying fresh food in bulk. She added they also don’t provide nearly the amount of food per dollar and are packed with unhealthy preservatives and sodium.
Buying pre-packaged foods is particularly common among people who for any number of reasons never learned how to cook.
For those without much experience in the kitchen, Kahmark suggests checking out the following links for some simple, cost-effective recipes:
• spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/recipes/
• extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/
Something else to keep in mind when grocery shopping is to look for foods that can be used in multiple meals. An example of this is chicken, which can be used in all kinds of recipes, with the leftovers thrown in the freezer until the next meal needs to be prepared.
Another item that is more affordable if purchased in bulk is vegetables, particularly if raw and not pre-cut.
While not as easily preservable as meats, Kahmark said there are ways to store vegetables, as well, including by canning them. For resources on vegetable and other food preservation techniques, check out www.canr.msu.edu/food_preservation/. Kahmark said MSU Extension also offers a $10 self-paced class, as well as free sessions every week online.
To vary your diet a bit and save on meat, which has risen considerably in price in recent months, Kahmark suggests trying a different type of protein source for meals. One idea is to use canned beans, such as garbanzo beans, which can be added to many recipes. As with other items, Kahmark said it is best to avoid anything processed, including baked beans, which are more expensive and loaded with sodium.
Cutting down on duplicate purchases is another way to save money at the grocery store and Kahmark said one of the most common ways to do this is through substitutions. For instance, Greek yogurt is a great substitute for sour cream, and a lot healthier, as well.
When cooking for children, Kahmark suggests thinking of ways to sneak fresh, healthy foods into meals. Examples of this include throwing some chopped zucchini or carrots into the spaghetti sauce; adding up to 2 cups of spinach to a fruit smoothie (you barely taste the spinach); and using generous portions of vegetables and canned beans in soups and stews.
Something to keep in mind when trying to get your children to eat healthy foods is that it takes around 10 tries before they can make an informed decision on whether or not they like a particular food. So if your child initially says they don’t like something, don’t necessarily give up on that item, and try to present it to them in different ways.
In times like these when groceries are so expensive, many people stock up on cheap foods such as ramen noodles.
Kahmark said ramen noodles are great if you throw away the flavor pack, which is not healthy, and use the noodles in other recipes.
“You can save money on pasta that way,” Kahmark said. “Every dollar counts.”
