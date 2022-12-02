The Michigan State Police are again warning Northern Michigan residents of all ages to be weary of con artists after being made aware of a scam recently committed against an elderly couple in Grand Traverse County.
Police said an elderly couple went to a gas station in Grand Traverse County’s Garfield Township to use a Bitcoin ATM. The manager of the gas station suspected something was wrong with the Honor couple and called the police. A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post and a deputy from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the gas station, police said.
The trooper and deputy worked together to distract the elderly couple who were on the telephone with the scammer, according to police. The scammer used a computer virus to initiate the attack against the couple’s computer and police said the person then staged a series of phone calls posing as Microsoft and as the couple’s bank.
Police said the scammer convinced the elderly couple they needed to pay money via Bitcoin to prevent loss of freedoms or further financial loss and made threats of international crime violations. The couple told police they had already sent nearly $3,000 of the $17,000 they were told to withdraw from their bank account. Police said they needed to convert those funds to Bitcoin for the scammer.
The MSP said they want to remind all residents to never divulge personal information to anyone over the phone, online or by mail. If a person suspects they are being scammed or doubts the authenticity of the person contacting them, police said they should notify law enforcement immediately.
