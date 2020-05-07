REED CITY — Reed City Police is warning of a possible scam aimed at elderly residents.
Officers received information on Tuesday, May 5 regarding a possible scam involving a caller claiming they are from Reader's Digest, according to a police report.
The caller claiming they are from the magazine advises residents they have won a sweepstakes and a vehicle. This individual is one of two calls involved in the potential scheme.
Claiming they are from Lansing, the first caller tells the victim about the winnings, advises there are taxes that need to be paid prior to claiming and to call a second number for more information, according to the police report.
Upon further investigation, the Reed City Police discovered the first number is not from Lansing but from a Chicago phone provider and the second number is a cloud-based voice mail service from New York.
The Reed City Police Department advises anyone who receives this type of phone call to hang up.
Furthermore, police advise that any monies won from a private entity would have the taxes processed when an income tax return is filed and any vehicle won would have to be processed through a car dealer and taxes would be paid at that time.
As of Wednesday, May 6, only received one call regarding the scam and no money has been lost.
