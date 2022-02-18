CADILLAC — Friday was full of confusion for the staff and patients of Cadillac Family Physicians. A scammer had been calling around, alerting patients of an upcoming procedure they’ll be needing and requesting their insurance information and other personal details.
After sensing that something wasn’t right, Practice administrator Brenda Goldammer said about seven individuals called the Cadillac Family Physicians office to alert staff of their suspicious phone conversations. Goldammer then decided to send out a message to all patients warning them of the scammer’s efforts and urging them to report any unusual calls.
“They were posing as our office on behalf of their doctor stating that they either needed like a heart test or a back brace or things like that,” she said. “And the patient was not aware that these were needed, actually kind of taken by surprise.”
No one cited being asked for money, but Goldammer said the scammer is likely looking for their information for personal gain of some kind, monetary or otherwise.
To make their connection with the office seem legitimate, the scammer would use the tactic of cold reading to demonstrate their knowledge about the patient.
For example, Goldammer said a patient would express their confusion about the call by stating that they had just been in the office recently and a procedure was never brought up. The scammer would respond by saying they’re aware the patient was recently in.
“They were using hints from whatever the patient was saying, and I think their goal was to collect personal information,” she said.
The scammer did attempt to pose as a doctor, but made the mistake of using the name of someone who had left Cadillac Family Physicians several years ago, also indicating that the call was fake. Another person noticed the scammer had an accent, which Goldammer said does not match the description of any physicians currently in the office.
“We don’t have anyone in the office with a heavy accent, so that would be one clue that it is not real, but if they have any questions, they just need to hang up and call,” she said.
Currently, the incidents are being investigated by the Michigan State Police. As far as Goldammer is aware, there have not been any data leaks or breaches at Cadillac Family Physicians.
