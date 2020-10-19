Scammer targeting those in the probation, parole system

CADILLAC — It appears phone scammers are targeting Cadillac area residents who are either on parole or probation to fraudulently get money.
Recently, the Cadillac News received information from a reader about a friend who received a call from someone claiming to be a Lt. Scott from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. The fraudulent caller told the person they had violated their terms of release by not submitting a DNA sample. They continued, telling the person they had sent a letter and needed to report to the Traverse City Sheriff’s Office to give the DNA sample.
As a result of the noncompliance, the scammer told the person there was a warrant out for their arrest, and if they didn’t submit immediately and/or pay a fine they would be sent to prison.
Scared that they had done something wrong and fearful of going to prison, the reader said their friend immediately drove to Traverse City, but there was no one at the sheriff’s office. He also was told not to hang up so if pulled over or arrested he would be “safe.‘
The scammer then instructed the person to buy a money card and return to the sheriff’s office the next morning. They also were told to take pictures of the front and back of the card and send it to them.
Unsurprisingly, when the person returned to Traverse City and the sheriff’s office, they found out there was no warrant out for their arrest, and the money card was empty.
While the victims are not who scammers have targeted in the past, said Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor, the scam uses similar methods to other scam calls. He said in the past, these types of calls inform a potential victim there is a warrant out for their arrest. For things to rectify, they need to purchase gift cards or money cards. Then the scammers get the information off the card and get away with the money.
“This has a twist to it. They know the information about this person,‘ he said. “This type of scam is huge and is reminiscent of when grandparents are contacted by scammers and told their grandchildren are in jail outside of the country.‘
Piskor said in this type of situation or any other potential phone scam, if a person feels it is not legitimate, they should hang up. He said in this case, if a person is concerned, they can call a non-emergency police number or even 911/Central Dispatch. He said, however, no one can confirm if there is a valid warrant for a person over the phone.
The only way to get confirmation is if they appear at the sheriff’s office with a picture ID, Piskor said. He also said a person who is making those inquiries should prepare potentially to be arrested. That said, in the time of COVID-19, it doesn’t necessarily mean a person will be put in cuffs and taken to the jail.
In most cases, currently, they are given an appearance ticket and a date to show up to court.
Finally, Piskor said if a person believes they have been compliant with their probation or parole, it is always a good idea to contact their probation officer or parole agent. He also said calling any person within the criminal justice system you trust is also an option.
“When in doubt, reach out to someone locally that you found yourself or have used before. Don’t use numbers the scammers provide, and most of all, don’t stay on the phone with them,‘ he said. “You can be rude and say, ‘If I’m wanted come get me,’ and hang up.‘
