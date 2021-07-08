Scammers passing counterfeit bills at farmers markets, Northern MI could be next target

CADILLAC — This time of year people love eating all the bounties Michigan has to offer.
Fresh sweet corn, lettuces, tomatoes, juicy strawberries and, of course, cherries all are things people seek out during the summer. It appears, however, so are scammers. Farmer's markets, roadside stands and u-pick operations are being targeted by scammers, according to the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
The Cadillac MSP Post said Wednesday it is aware of a fraud/counterfeit money scam circulating the state with the Traverse City area being mentioned as a possible next destination for these criminals. The scam/fraudulent activity has the criminals ordering large amounts of fruit or produce from local farm markets, roadside stands and u-pick farms and then paying with counterfeit bills.
A recent incident included the loss of $1,400 worth of produce from a downstate market when the owner realized the payment was made with counterfeit bills, police said.
MSP Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll said these criminals have not yet been seen in the Cadillac or Traverse City area but the potential for them to come to the area is good. He also said they are not seeking out any of the aforementioned farm stands, markets or u-pick operations but rather where the opportunity presents itself, Carroll said.
"They usually are small farmers or small businesses and we want them to know there is potential it could move here and it may," he said. "We want them to watch out for the bills."
Carroll said he is not sure of the domination the criminals are using or their quality, but the biggest thing to watch for is someone looking to buy a large quantity of produce.
The Cadillac MSP Post is encouraging those involved with the sale of local produce to use extra caution when dealing with large orders and cash payments. Police also said to report suspicious activities to local law enforcement or the MSP.
