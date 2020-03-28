CADILLAC — A sudden wave of closings and store hour adjustments marked the beginning stages of what could be a prolonged shift in the way society operates as the novel coronavirus makes its rounds through the community.
The week after COVID-19 was discovered in southern Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a ban on dine-in restaurant businesses, bowling alleys and other places where people congregate.
Diners throughout the area adjusted to the ban by expanding their take-out service or closing entirely, as was the case for the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center.
The Pines has since re-opened and is offering takeout.
Other places, such as G and D Pizza and Party Store, along with Culver's in Haring Township, have relied on takeout and phone-in orders to support them during the dine-in ban.
Last Monday, Whitmer declared a stay-at-home order in Michigan, which added further restrictions on when people could travel for work and other activities.
Following the ban, even more businesses closed their doors and vehicle traffic on normally busy roads slowed to a trickle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.