Scholasrhips available — apply by Nov. 5

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Elks Lodge No. 680 has announced their national scholarship opportunities for students graduating in 2020.
The Cadillac Elks Lodge scholarship committee is accepting applications for the 2020 Most Valuable Student scholarship competition with awards that total $2.44 million. This is a unique opportunity because the applicant’s family does not have to be a member of the Elks.
Any high school senior who is a U.S. citizen may apply for the MVS scholarship and the application is available online at: enf.elks.org/mvs.
There will be 500 four-year awards given: 480 at $4,000; 14 at $20,000; 2 at $30,000; 2 at $40,000; and 2 at $50,000. These scholarships are paid in four equal annual amounts.
Applications must be completed and submitted online before Nov. 5, 2019.
Contact Cindy Kelley for more information at (231) 631-9514.
