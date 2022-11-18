The following schools are closed today: Mesick schools; Mecosta-Osceola ISD. The following school is on a 3-hour delay: Evart schools.
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- With open adoption, 17-year-old Anna Elmore says it's like having two families
- Manton, Cedar Creek Township communities reeling after sudden death of longtime fire chief, EMT
- Wexford board approves budget, resident arrested for disorderly conduct during public comment
- Cadillac man headed to prison after two drug-related convictions
- Evart community members address lack of transparency from school board
- Lake City business owners putting on free Thanksgiving dinner
- Marion, Manton host annual buck poles to signify the start of firearm deer season
- Public record — Wexford County's 28th District Court
- Public record — Missaukee County's 28th Circuit Court
- McBain man charged with multiple drunken driving offenses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.