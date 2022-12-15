The following schools are closed Thursday, Dec. 15: Buckley schools; Cadillac Area Public Schools (Clubhouse will be open); Cadillac Heritage Christian school; Cadillac St. Ann School; Cadillac Institute of Cosmotology; Evart schools; Lake City Schools; Marion schools; Manton schools; McBain schools; McBain Northern Michigan Christian school; the Mecosta-Osceola ISD; Reed City schools; Mesick schools; Pine River schools; Reed City Trinity Lutheran School; the Wexford-Missaukee ISD.
