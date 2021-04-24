Last year, the Class of 2020 missed out on many end-of-the-year traditions due to COVID-19.
The hope is the Class of 2021 won't have to despite COVID-19 continuing to cause issues surrounding gatherings and indoor activities.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the high school currently is planning to hold all end-of-the-year activities with flexibility and following health department orders. What that means is, for now, prom, the senior breakfast, senior scholar banquet and graduation are all scheduled and will occur.
Tentatively, Brown said prom will be held outside at the Veterans Memorial Stadium from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on May 15. No post-prom activity, however, has been planned and Brown said the district has not scheduled anything like that for years.
"Right now, we are just moving forward scheduling these events to provide opportunities for seniors to celebrate their successes but knowing they could be canceled," she said. "We will be looking for additional guidance from the health department next week."
When it comes to graduation, Brown said June 6 is the date scheduled for graduation with a backup date of June 13. She also said there will be a car parade like was done for the Class of 2020, which was new last year due to COVID-19.
For seniors at Pine River, superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said seniors will have graduation and other events like the annual awards night, but other activities like prom are again canceled in 2021. For Pine River seniors, awards night is May 6, while graduation is scheduled for May 16.
"The last day for seniors will be April 30. We are doing that on purpose to maximize students' ability to commence. We don't want anyone to get sucked into close contact," he said. "Having a prom on top of that would be contrary to that. It is regrettable and I wish it was different, but we felt it was more important to get the seniors on the stage (for graduation)."
Although Cadillac is moving forward with its end-of-the-year activities, Brown said events can be canceled by the health department at any time. She also said the district's thought was if they opted to hold the events, they could implement all the proper safety precautions. That might not be the case if these events, especially prom, were organized outside of the school setting.
"That has happened in other communities with other activities. We are trying to provide as safe a way to do this as possible," she said. "We are hopeful we can do these events safely and we anticipate additional guidance from the health department."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.