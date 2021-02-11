Despite the global pandemic changing how things are done in nearly every capacity, including tracking school enrollment, school districts across the Cadillac area held the second student count day Wednesday.
Although the February figure typically less impactful — accounting for only 10% of a district's state funding compared to 90% in October — the number itself is important because it provides a benchmark for schools seeing either a decline or increase in enrollment. It also is important to note that historically the numbers from Wednesday's spring 2021 would be blended with the count number from the upcoming count later this year in October.
COVID-19, however, made it so this year 75% of the funding school recieved would be based on the 2019-2020 school year blended enrollment number, while the remaining 25% would be based on the 2020-2021 blended enrollment count
Each student represents a dollar figure, and for most of the districts, that figure is $8,111 for the 2020-21 school year. Districts also received a one-time $66 per pupil payment in addition to the foundation allowance.
The additional $66 per-pupil funding will be allocated based 50% on the district's 2019-20 student count and 50% based on their 2020-21 student count. However, this one-time payment does not affect the overall membership blend used to allocate the foundation allowance.
With higher numbers of students attending school virtually, Wednesday's count may not be what the official count look like in a few weeks. That has always been the case, but during the pandemic and the increased use of virtual learning, it is a bigger issue.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said during the current school year, districts have been challenged with changing guidance and interpretation of new rules for "counting" students.
"This year has been a year where schools have had to plan and pivot constantly," she said. Traditional attendance rules were modified due to COVID, so schools are now tracking two-way communication as a form of evidence of student enrollment."
Two-way communication can include students attending face to face, student contact via phone, email, text or home visit, student attendance in a synchronous virtual meeting, or student completion of an assignment in a course.
Brown said there also are additional requirements of the content and frequency of that communication. The challenge, however, has been in the tracking, according to Brown.
"We are required to provide evidence of two two-way communications between Wednesday and the following Tuesday each week," she said. "Our funding is directly tied to our ability to log and track this data for more than 3,100 students daily."
Last October, CAPS' student count number was 3,086, while its count on Wednesday was 3,097.
Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Scott Akom said his district's student count number Wednesday was 599. This number is down slightly from the fall count and Akom said Mesick spring count numbers typically are lower than the fall count.
Like Brown, Akom said this school year has brought on many challenges and one of those challenges has been student accounting. Though it has been difficult, Akom said district staff has done an amazing job communicating with virtual students to ensure that learning is taking place and that the district can account for these students.
"It has not been an easy task and has added additional responsibilities and work for our staff. I cannot brag on the staff enough, although we have had many challenges, they have risen to the expectations to meet the needs of our students," he said.
The count for Manton Consolidated Schools was 950 on Wednesday, which was up a few from where the count was last October, according to superintendent Len Morrow.
While there have been fluctuations in student numbers, Morrow said he feels the district's enrollment has stayed steady. He said, currently, there is a little more than 20% of the district's student body enrolled in virtual learning, which he hopes will return to face-to-face learning once the pandemic is no longer a concern.
At McBain Rural Agricultural School, interim superintendent Howard Napp said Wednesday's numbers showed 1,012 students and in October that number was 1,016. Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the count Wednesday was 1,002, which was down from last October's count of 1,023.
Lukshaitis said compiling the numbers for fall count day was challenging, but by Wednesday's count day, the district had figured it. He said the schools have been doing it monthly for the required extended learning reports this year, so Wednesday's count day was not that complicated.
While the district's number Wednesday was lower than last fall, Lukshaitis said a bulk of those numbers were move-outs, either out-of-district or out-of-state. He also said a handful of families pulled their students in favor of home-schooling, citing mainly COVID-19 concerns.
Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Kim Blaszak said enrollment came in at 1,154 Wednesday, which was higher than the number last October.
"We are still down about 50 students from last year, but that number also included our virtual students from other districts who were enrolled in Lake City last year," she said.
Evart Public Schools Superintendent Shirley Howard said her district's count number was 871 Wednesday, which was down from the fall count of 872. Although the count is almost identical to last fall, Howard said the district certainly does not have all the same students they started the year with. It appears when the district loses a student, it gains a new student, Howard said.
