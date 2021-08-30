MCBAIN — Laughter and joy filled the air as the students of McBain Rural Agricultural School poured out of the building after completing their first day. For parents and staff, it was great to see things seemingly returning to normal.
“It’s good to see everybody again,” Julie Johnson said while picking up her kids. “We’re hoping to have a good school year. Hopefully, more back to normal.”
Like Johnson, many were happy to be back to in-person classes, with students like sophomore Mariah Pluger ready for another year of high school.
“I’m looking forward to just learning more and getting it done and over with,” Pluger said.
With many courses being virtual last year, parents like Crikett Schihl were excited to have the kids back in school rather than learning online.
“I have my son that is autistic, so being that he has special needs, it was hard having him home,” Schihl said. “I feel like he missed out on a lot of learning opportunities so I’m excited for them to hopefully be able to stay in school.”
Others were simply happy to get their children out of the house and have that sweet sense of normalcy.
“Just getting my kids back to school and to have a little bit of normalcy for them and everything,” Misti Weatherwax said. “I mean, once you run out of activities to do during the summer, it becomes quite boring for the children.”
Many staff members expressed their excitement as well, with some feeling more comfortable heading into the new year.
“I want it to be the best year yet,” Technology Director at McBain Rural Agricultural School Dylan Rodenbaugh said. “I think we’re starting to get through some of this COVID stuff where everyone’s starting to feel more comfortable again. Last year was a lot of on edge just because no one knew what was going on. This year seems a little bit more comfortable.”
As students begin to transition back to face to face instruction, high school principal Ryan Biller said they want to refocus on accelerating students’ learning and help guide them to the next step in their lives.
“I think for the high school, we want our kids to get refocused on their goals and aspirations after high school,” Biller said. “So in order to do that, we have to be consistent in our routines and just make sure that they can check boxes about where their next steps are going to be in life.”
Elementary principal David Wissner agreed while also saying he hopes to get everyone back on the same page during his first year in his new position.
“We have some families coming back from virtual, families coming back from homeschool,” Wissner said. “Just kind of assessing where kids are and figuring out where we need to go next with them and making sure that our curricular instruction is strong to meet their needs.”
