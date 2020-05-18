This is the time of year when seniors are typically making preparations for graduation ceremonies and planning open houses. However, restrictions on large gatherings have forced school leaders to seek creative solutions.
Timothy Hejnal, principal of Lake City Area Schools (LCAS) high school, said that the last day of school for seniors is usually May 15 and that their graduation ceremony usually falls on May 22. This year, LCAS leadership has opted to delay their graduation ceremony into the summer instead of pursuing less traditional options like drive-in graduations or virtual graduations. This decision was reached after talking to seniors and parents of seniors to gauge their preferences.
Hejnal said a date has already been picked for the ceremony, although it may change depending how public health recommendations evolve over the summer. “We have scheduled a July 17 ceremony for our seniors. We’re still holding out for a more traditional type of ceremony,‘ he said. “If the large group gathering ban has not been lifted or allowable then we will push that date to a date early in August where we will hope to have a ceremony.‘ Hejnal said that the worst case scenario may involve pushing the graduation ceremony date to Thanksgiving break if gatherings are still not allowed by August. “What I’ve told them is that we’ll hold off as long as it makes sense,‘ he said.
In the meantime, Hejnal is trying to preserve as much of the typical end-of-year high school experience for the 91 seniors at LCAS. “What we’ve done is that we’ve tried to retain as much tradition as possible. So we will have a celebratory last day of school for the seniors on the 15th.‘ Hejnal said that this celebration will probably be virtual, but he hopes for an in-person opportunity for students later on in the year as well. “We’re actually hoping at some point to do a last day experience,‘ he said. “Kids can come in and walk the halls again and do some of those pieces that they feel they had taken from them.‘
Even though the graduation ceremony is currently scheduled for this summer, Hejnal said that diplomas will probably be delivered to students earlier than that. “In terms of diplomas, we haven’t settled on that yet,‘ he said. “We probably won’t hold out until July. I would think that we would mail those out the beginning of June.‘ Hejnal said that transcripts and other official documents will be completed early on as well so that they can be sent to trade schools and colleges that seniors will attend this fall.
Stephen Prissel, superintendent of McBain Rural Agricultural School (MRAS), is delaying the graduation ceremony for his 70 seniors, but he is currently only pushing it to next month. “We have delayed it,‘ he said. “Right now what we’ve moved it to is a June 12th date, and what we’re looking at doing is something that would be in accordance with social distancing that would be out in the football field.‘
With social distancing measures in place, this obviously limits the number of people that can fit in McBain’s football stadium. To accommodate this, the leadership of the school are currently planning to limit attendees of the ceremony to parents only. “As of right now it’s parents only, and that’s tough because sibling want to be there. Grandparents want to be there. Friends want to be there,‘ Prissel said. “We know how important this is, and we want to be able to provide this to the kids and the families. But, you know, our hands are tied a little bit as far as what we can and can’t do.‘
Prissel said that part of the reason he is looking to perform the ceremony sooner rather than later is so that as many seniors can attend as possible. While the graduation date is scheduled for June 12, the leadership of MRAS is currently only considering delaying the ceremony by one week if necessary. “We’ve got kids that are going into the military, going into trade school,‘ Prissel said. “You know, they may be gone, so that’s unfortunate for them. But that’s why we’re trying to get some more clarity sooner than later.‘
Although the graduation ceremony for MRAS seniors is delayed until next month, Prissel said that he wants to make sure to honor the school’s seniors in other ways too. The details are not concrete yet, but he said that several different ideas are being considered. “We’ve talked about a parade of some sort, but again we have to deal with social distancing,‘ he said. “We’re really trying to get the input of those students into what they want.‘
Prissel said that MRAS leadership are planning to visit the houses of seniors as well. “They’ll all get a yard sign commemorating them and congratulating them. The high school staff will be going out and doing that to each individual senior,‘ Prissel said. “We have talked about literally myself and the principal and others going out to each house as a backup plan too for honoring the kids.‘
As leadership in Missaukee-area schools seek the best options to honor their seniors, the pride they take in their students is evident. Hejnal said, “It’s been sad that they’ve been launched into real life a lot more quickly than what we wanted, but we believe in them.‘ Prissel said, “We’re just very proud of them. This is a very tight-knit, close community, and I think that we can speak for the whole community that we’re very proud of those kids.‘
