On Friday, Michigan started its new fiscal year.
The fireworks of negotiations and the fear of a state government shut down were both in the rearview mirror. So when Friday came and went with little fanfare, it meant business as usual.
Leaders of local school districts, however, are excited about what the new state budget means for their respective districts, but also concerned about what the future might hold.
Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her funding priorities for K-12 education as the state prepared for major investments in schools and teachers due to the American Rescue Plan funds and state revenue increases. With a surplus in funding, a chance to make an unprecedented investment in schools was possible and it eliminated the funding gap that has existed between state schools for years.
In just a year, Michigan went from a nearly $3 billion deficit to a $3.5 billion surplus, with a state budget that was primed for investment.
The framework announced in June by Whitmer put hundreds of millions of dollars toward student academic recovery and mental health, with funding to attract and retain talented teachers, school psychologists, counselors, social workers and nurses. It also delivers on a decades-old goal of equitable funding, so that every district receives the same per-pupil amount to ensure equality regardless of what school a student happens to attend.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said he and other superintendents are excited about the elimination of the funding gap this new budget represents.
“Northern Michigan has received the base foundation allowance so to be made somewhat equal with other schools is something we have been advocating for a long time,” he said. “There is a lot to celebrate in that sense, but, sadly, it took so long to happen.”
While there was excitement earlier this year when Whitmer made her announcement and Friday when the new state budget took effect, Morrow said he also has concerns moving forward.
He said his concern is if the state truly will make the long-term commitment to funding education and increases. Like everything else, Morrow said a district’s cost continues to go up and not down. One such example is mental health and the additional supports Manton has installed to assist students.
He said those supports, especially coming off the past few years, are vitally important to have for students. He also said schools do a lot more than just teaching and learning, and it all costs money.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said there is a concern about the potential financial cliff once all the COVID relief funding drys up. While she said districts have to be careful about how they use those one-time funds, the hope is the per-pupil funding will remain constant.
While the move to equal funding is welcomed and long overdue, Brown said more conversations need to be had when it comes to equity in funding.
“We appreciate the state decided to fund education equally, but I hope we have continued conversations about equity,” she said. “Things like the cost to educate a special education student, an at-risk student or transportation. The equal funding hurdle was a big hurdle and we should celebrate that, but there are more hurdles.”
Brown said schools are sitting better financially than they have in a long time and are in a good position moving forward. The hope now is that there isn’t a proration. She said schools are in the business of people and when districts have to reduce that means reducing people, which is hard.
On Wednesday, Whitmer signed off on $55 billion in spending to complete the state budget, hailing the bipartisan bills as an example of finding common ground with Republicans despite partisan tension during the coronavirus pandemic.
The blueprint included $53 billion in non-school aid spending for the fiscal year that started Friday and $2.3 billion in supplemental funding for the just-ended budget year. The K-12 budget was finalized over the summer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
