CADILLAC — As of Monday, Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox said all member districts had submitted continuous learning plans and had them approved.
"All of our districts have been approved and sent last week. They are all good to go," he said. "I'm very pleased with the work they put in and the timing. It worked out very well."
He said during the process, member districts, which include Cadillac, Lake City, Manton, Marion, McBain, Mesick, and Pine River, had questions about ISD-related issues such as child care, early college, current technical education, and behavioral mental health. He said the ISD provided each district with that information.
He also said no district within the ISD is utilizing a 100% online way to deliver that education. Instead, it is a blended approach that incorporates a digital format as well as a paper and pencil option.
"Some of the districts were on top of that before schools were closed for the year. Now it is just implementation," he said.
Cox said earlier this month he formed a committee to help with the approval process, which approved each district's plan before it was forwarded to the state. Since all the member districts of the ISD have had their plans approved, Cox said they are required to put them on their websites so the public will be able to see them.
As for continued guidance, Cox said he has not had any more guidance in terms of what the ISD's obligation is as far as ensuring member districts are implementing their plans. At this point, Cox said there isn't any plan for expectations to monitor them. He also said that it doesn't mean that it might not change.
On April 2, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said face-to-face instruction would not resume this spring. Neither will extracurricular activities including sports.
Districts have flexibility in how they create distance learning programs. Options include phone lessons, online classes, and mailing materials to homes. Schools relying on virtual learning should ensure that every student has access to a device that can connect to the internet.
Under Whitmer's order, schools must establish distance learning programs no later than April 28.
Traditional districts and charter schools whose “continuity of learning‘ plans are approved will get their full state funding. They also were given more flexibility to start the 2020-21 school year early, including by switching to a year-round balanced calendar.
About 12% of Michigan children, or 266,000, live in homes without internet access, according to the Michigan League for Public Policy’s Kids Count project. Access is lowest in rural areas. Locally, Cadillac Area Public Schools compiled data showing 20% lacked internet access while 40% were without a device. Pine River Area Schools showed 45% of its students have internet connectivity.
