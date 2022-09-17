School resource officers are on their way to Osceola County districts

MARION — Residents of Osceola County voted in August to add resource officers to their local school districts, and some deputies are already arriving.
Funds for the program won’t be available until January, but in the interest of providing deputies as quickly as possible, Osceola County Undersheriff Jed Avery said the department has decided to get things moving early when they can. The county could only afford to place one officer before the start of the new school year, and based on a risk assessment of all the districts, Marion was selected to receive its deputy first.
Avery said the department’s risk assessment includes a survey of the school’s surrounding resources, and Marion’s distance from police and fire agencies put the district at a higher risk. Additionally, he said the district had already been aware of its risk potential and planned to add an officer itself before the millage was passed, which also contributed to the department’s decision.
As for the other school districts, Evart and Pine River have already gone through the deputy selection process, while Reed City is still hanging tight with its current part-time school resource officer. If the money and resources are available, Avery said the districts could also have their deputies placed before January.
“After we were able to get Marion situated, the sheriff went to the commissioners and said, ‘hey, listen, the citizens have spoken, they want school resource officers; we can’t wait until Jan. 1,’” he said. “(The sheriff) requested that if we can hire someone, then we could fill the positions now, sooner than later, and the board unanimously agreed with this.”
When people went through the polls, Avery believes it was their assumption that the officers would be coming right away, and to avoid any feelings of lacking safety, the department will do its best to equip the schools in a timely manner. However, it’s a difficult feat now that the department is down about seven deputies.
School resources officers are being selected and assigned from the current deputy pool, but placing them within a district can take leave gaps in day-to-day patrol. There are currently two future deputies in the academy, and one has been chosen to fill a school resource officer position, but otherwise, Avery said applications have been light.
During the summer, the school resource officers will return to day-to-day patrolling, but Avery said they will be sticking to their communities of coverage to continue building trust with residents.
Regardless of when the deputies take up their school district post, Avery is confident their presence will help to alleviate crime and foster a positive relationship between community youth and the Osceola County police force.
“There’s going to be someone at the district, right there, if something is going to happen,” he said. “And to provide police services with an emphasis on personal attention, support, counseling, kind of like what we do on the road.”
Drug use, cyberbullying and behavioral outbursts are primary concerns for many schools, and with an officer on-site, Avery said they’re easier to tackle. Avery served as a school resource officer himself for Evart Public Schools in the early 2000s, and said it was common for he and his team to stay ahead of potential threats to student safety, like the increasing presence of the internet and social media.
In order to patrol a school successfully, Avery said there has to be a rapport with the students. That’s what Sheriff’s Deputy Clay Dougherty has been focusing on during his first few weeks at Marion Public Schools.
“Just being into the first month here, I’m still really trying to find my place, per se, and figure out logistically how all these things are going to work,” he said. “As far as goals, I think for this year, it’s just gaining the support and the trust of the community and the kids, so that we don’t have major issues in the future.”
Dougherty said it was his own school resource officer who inspired him to join the force. He’s been with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department since May 2021 and said it’s been a great way to combine his love of law enforcement and working with kids.
“I’m just really excited to start doing this,” he said. “It’s been a long time since Marion has had a school resource officer, so it’s a learning process, and I’m just excited to continue serving the community.”
