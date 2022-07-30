REED CITY — An Osceola County Sheriff’s Department millage that would provide resource officers for local schools has been added to the ballot in this year’s August Primary.
The county is asking voters to approve up to 1 mill for four years. For homes with a taxable value of $50,000, it would cost $50 per year.
County Coordinator Tim Ladd said the burden of providing a school resource officer has up to this point been on individual school districts. He said after much discussion with Sheriff Mark Cool, they thought the possibility of adding school resource officers is something that needs to be put in front of voters.
If passed, the millage would secure about $797,559 for the Sheriff’s Department to provide a resource officer for the school districts of Evart, Reed City, Marion and Pine River. There would be one officer assigned to each district who would cover all district buildings.
“I believe some schools may already have a resource officer that schools are funding either on a part time basis or full time basis,” Ladd said. “But this obviously would take that burden off the school, so they can focus their dollars in other ways, and we can then have the millage.”
