CADILLAC — As the Cadillac High School football team prepared for the state championship game on Friday, downtown businesses proudly displayed signs and messages of support during the days leading up to the historic event.
Signs reading "Go Vikings!" dotted windows along main street and some businesses even crafted digital messages of support using their marquees. One of the slickest of these types of signs was on display at the new location of G and D Pizza and Party Store, where a digital sign read "GOOD LUCK VIKINGS! FORD FIELD HERE WE COME!" alongside a three-foot graphic of a Viking helmet.
The marquee sign at the Cadillac High School also was used to display messages of congratulations and encouragement.
Signs at other businesses were more old fashioned but carried equal feeling.
At Culver's Restaurant in Haring Township, employees wrote messages on the windows, including one message that read "COVID CAN WAIT, WE'RE GOING TO STATE."
Friday's contest between Cadillac and Detroit Country Day was the first state championship game in Cadillac Vikings history.
History also was made the game before, when Cadillac stunned top-ranked Edwardsburg by a score of 28-26 during the team's first ever trip to the finals.
Few gave the Vikings a chance against an unbeaten Edwardsburg (9-1) team that had lost just one game in three years, won the state title in 2019 and had steamrolled opponents this year, averaging 49.1 points per game while allowing just 6.3.
