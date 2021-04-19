MANTON — One of the fastest growing youth shooting sports in the country has made its way to this part of Northern Michigan.
This year will mark the inaugural season of the Manton school-sponsored trap shooting program.
Trapshooting is one of the three major shotgun shooting sports, with the others being skeet shooting and sporting clays.
Trapshooting is distinct from skeet shooting and sporting clays in several ways: in trapshooting, the targets are launched from a single “house‘ or machine, generally away from the shooter, whereas in skeet shooting, targets are launched from two houses in somewhat sideways paths that intersect in front of the shooter; sporting clays involve a more complex course, with many launch points.
A round of competition consists of shooting 25 targets from a 16-yard station. Up to five shooters occupy the stations on a trap field. A perfect round score is 25, which means the shooter didn’t miss a single target.
Program organizer Scott Deyoung said he and about 14 other members of Action Shooting Sports — a sporting clay club in Manton — approached the Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education about their idea to start up a program.
“We just wanted to get kids out and involved,‘ Deyoung said. “Some of the guys in the club had helped form programs at other schools. It kind of just fell together.‘
The board approved the program, making it a school-sponsored activity, and this spring, the first class of 13 students signed up to participate. The program will be held for several weeks in both the spring and the fall. Like other sports and school-sponsored programs, Deyoung said participation will be tied to academic performance and students will not be able to shoot if their grades start slipping or if they get into disciplinary trouble.
After a few weeks of practice, Deyoung said they’ll start competing against other schools in the region that have their own trap shooting programs. Manton is in Conference 4, meaning they’ll be competing against Bad Axe High School, Deckerville High School, L’Anse Creuse High School North, Marlette High School, Midland-Dow High School, Nouvel Catholic Central High School, Reese High School and Whitmore Lake High School.
Deyoung said they’d like to get schools closer to home involved in trap shooting, as well; with the exception of Northern Michigan Christian School, which is in a different conference than Manton, Deyoung said he’s not aware of any other school in the area that has a program.
While trap shooting competitions typically are held with participating schools meeting at a single location, to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread, Deyoung said for the time being, they’ll be submitting their scores electronically.
Since forming, Deyoung said feedback from the community has been incredibly supportive, with a number of individuals and organizations stepping forward to donate shotguns, ammunition, money to buy clay pigeons, and concrete to build the trap field, among other things.
For some students, trap shooting would be prohibitively expensive, since it’s common to go through around $60 worth of ammo a week. Thanks to donations and other forms of support, Deyoung said they should have enough supplies to last through the spring.
Deyoung said they plan to put together some fundraisers to help cover the cost of the program so participating kids don’t have to pay anything. Eventually, he’d like the program also to include a sporting clay element.
Although it’s too late to sign up for this spring’s program, Deyoung said there’s still time to sign up for the fall program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.