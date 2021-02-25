By mid-March, it is likely that any school staff in the Cadillac area who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine will be fully inoculated.
That means those school staff working in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties will have received their first and second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna versions of the vaccine.
District Health Department No. 10 spokeswoman Jeannine Taylor said the agency prioritized teachers and as a result, they started getting vaccinated in February. DHD No. 10 includes Lake, Missaukee and Wexford counties and Taylor said it was a conscious choice by the DHD No. 10 to vaccinate school staff as soon as possible.
While it was up to the health department to determine those vaccination priorities, she said how and when they will vaccinate each of the phases and the people who fall into each priority group. There were no set guidelines to follow. Taylor said she didn't know the specifics of how the school staff received the shots or the percentages of staff who chose to get vaccinated.
"With District Health Department No. 10 being so large and the number of schools in our jurisdiction, we focused on them all at once," Taylor said.
It was a similar story for Central Michigan District Health Department, according to personal health supervisor Nichole Feltman. CMDHD includes Osceola County.
Feltman said CMDHD has been working with districts since January to get dates for vaccinations scheduled. That included figuring out those who wanted to get the vaccine, as well as, scheduling clinics. Like DHD No. 10, Feltman said educators were a priority.
Feltman said Evart Public School utilized a clinic offered by Spectrum Health Big Rapids while the health department has completely vaccinated Reed City Area Public School. Marion Public Schools staff who wanted the vaccine should be fully vaccinated by the end of February. Pine River staff had the first round of vaccines recently, according to Feltman. Pine View Homes and Eagle Village also will be fully vaccinated, including their staff and schools, she said.
"By the middle of March, those staff who wanted a shot will have both," she said.
Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Scott Akom said 48 of the district's 74 staff opted to receive the vaccine, which equates to nearly 65%. He said all 48 received their first dose and a majority received their second dose the weekend of Feb. 19.
He also said the process has been a whirlwind as the health department never knew how many vaccines it would be receiving.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said of the 380 total district staff, 251 wanted the vaccinations. Of the 251, Brown said 242 had received the first shot as some had to wait 90 days to get it since they had COVID. The first group at CAPS received their second shot last week.
Brown said the process has been collaborative and the health department informs the intermediate school district and by county, the ISD's superintendents find out each week how many vaccination appointments they were allocated. Wexford-Missaukee ISD Superintendent Dave Cox applies a formula designating the number of appointments by the school district based on student enrollment, according to Brown.
"The local district superintendents coordinate the times and location for those appointments and then call their employees to register them using a web portal," she said. "There were three weeks of clinics and opportunities in District Health Department No. 10 that allowed our staff to be vaccinated efficiently."
McBain Rural Agricultural School has 122 district staff and 37 indicated they wanted to receive the vaccine, according to interim superintendent Howard Napp. Like Mesick and CAPS, Napp said the second dose was administered last weekend.
Marion Public Schools Superintendent Steve Brimmer said all staff was given the opportunity to sign up for the vaccine and the first round was given in January. Brimmer also said since the health department handled the scheduling process, he was not certain how many staff received the vaccine.
The second round of the vaccine is scheduled to be given this Friday, according to Brimmer. He also said staff who opted not to get the vaccine can sign up for the antigen test and those who choose to participate will be given the test each Monday.
About 77% of Buckley Community Schools 50 staff members have elected to get the vaccine, according to superintendent Jessica Harrand. She added that most of the staff received their second doses last weekend.
"We have had some difficulty with staff's ability to get the vaccine due to quarantine situations," Harrand said. "We are extremely thankful for the health department's support in scheduling for our staff."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.