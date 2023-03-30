Ever since the COVID pandemic, a light has been shone on the issues many people face regarding mental health.
Just because the light has been shone, however, it doesn’t mean the issues are fixed or went away. They remain. For that reason, Cadillac News is looking at issues surrounding mental health and how they impact local people.
The purpose of this is to bring attention to the problems with the ultimate goal of finding solutions, but as readers will see, the problem isn’t going to be easy to address. The fixes will take time, money and other resources.
The first focus point was law enforcement, the second was about a March symposium that looked to find out what the state of mental health in the community is. The symposium was scheduled earlier this month but was postponed until March 16 due to the weather.
The third focused on the challenges Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority faces when providing mental health services to the six counties it serves, including Missaukee and Wexford counties.
The next focus is on schools and what it has been like since the pandemic and the issues they face related to the mental health of the students they are trying to educate.
Tara Horton has been the student and family success worker at Cadillac Area Public Schools’ Forest View Elementary for the past three years. When she first started working in the elementary, it was the same year that COVID-19 hit the country and the world.
She said all kids were isolated as a result, but many younger students have been isolated for most of their lives, in particular, this year’s class of kindergartners. She said that has resulted in behavioral issues and students lacking coping skills. Just like everything else, there are theories about why these behavioral issues are happening.
It could be from the pandemic and isolation, methamphetamine and other drug-related issues and addictions, exposure to the internet and social media and the parenting styles used today. Whether it is one or a combination of all, Horton said there is something affecting children in numbers.
“Kids don’t know how to cope or react to hard feelings and it’s coming out in different behaviors,” Horton said. “The good news is we have so many supports and resources.”
This includes CAPS inclusion of social and emotional learning at all levels. She said it is having an impact because she sees some of the things that are being taught used in the hallways, playground and lunchroom of Forest View.
Social Emotional Learning, or SEL, might seem new to those who came across its content under another name, but the program was developed in the 1990s, and it’s been implemented in one way or another throughout the state of Michigan ever since.
SEL programs were selected for each CAPS building based on developmental appropriateness.
The district’s elementary schools are using an SEL program called Friendzy, which has a focus on friendship-building and improving school culture. Middle school students are using a branch of SEL called Second Step, a program that provides social lessons that are relevant to kids of pre-teen and early teen ages.
Cadillac High School has been working with Habits of Mind. Its content touches on skills like managing impulsivity, listening to others with empathy and understanding and thinking interdependently. Cadillac Innovation High School uses a separate curriculum called Dynamic Mindfulness, which targets the concepts of empathy, equity and empowerment.
While she would like to say that the social and emotional learning tools would be the thing that fixes everything in a matter of years, it is only part of the solution and schools are only part of the messenger. Home life also plays a role in some of the problems and if home life isn’t great then it could very easily undo all the positives that are occurring at school.
Horton also serves as the McKinney-Vento liaison for the district.
In districts across the area, a percentage of the student population deals with poverty or homelessness. While homelessness, in the classic sense of the term, can refer to a person who is living on the streets, that’s not necessarily the case when defining a student as “homeless.” The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is the barometer that is used to define homelessness.
The act defines a homeless person as anyone who is living with friends or relatives because of loss of residence due to financial hardships; anyone living in a motel, hotel or campground because they have nowhere else to go; those living in a shelter, substandard housing or place not ordinarily used for sleeping, such as a garage, barn or abandoned building; and anyone who has been placed in foster care for less than six months.
Every area district is dealing with this issue and has a staff member who works as the district’s homeless liaison. It should come as no surprise homelessness has a big impact on a student’s success.
Horton said, statically speaking, any district in any part of the nation can expect that 10% of its population qualifies under McKinney-Vento. She said there was an uptick in that population when the rent and mortgage deferment program related to the COVID-19 pandemic ended.
“We have a ton of families living with other families. They are coming from all over the place because this is where the closest relatives lived,” she said. “We also have had families move out.”
Amber Herlein started working within Manton Consolidated Schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She is a social-emotional support specialist for the district but also is a Licensed Masters Social Worker. Before the pandemic, Herlein said she wasn’t working in the district. Instead, she was working as the Director at the Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac. Her daily job was to help those experiencing trauma, and, while it is different working in the schools, there is still trauma that she helps students deal with.
While some of the issues they are seeing today were coming to the surface before the pandemic, Herlein said it went into overdrive since the pandemic started. In large part, that is why she has the job she has now as COVID relief funding is how her position was created.
She said part of the issue is technology. Children are not getting the nurturing by parents in the same way as they might have previously. She doesn’t say that as a judgment of today’s parents as everyone has to do what is right for them, but it is an issue nonetheless.
Oftentimes, when a child is crying or upset in public, the quick and easy thing to do is hand them a phone or device instead of trying to get them to regulate the stress of hard feelings. She said you throw in a global pandemic and you get a lot of what schools and parents may be dealing with in their daily lives.
“There was no human connection. No routine. Families were stressed. Coming out of that you have teens and their ability to connect is limited,” she said. “They need connection, but they don’t know how to foster that. They also don’t know how to resolve conflict.”
Herlein said during the teen years one of the biggest things everyone has to come to terms with is a sense of belonging. Schools used to provide that, but after the pandemic, it is no longer a place where teens feel they belong.
During the pandemic, there weren’t extracurricular things to attend or take part in. You couldn’t be within six feet of someone and now people are used to functioning in an isolated bubble, but human beings are not wired that way, Herlein said.
“The whole culture has shifted to individualistic and looking out for yourself. You can’t think about what is better for the greater good,” she said.
Like Horton, Herlein said she sees the kids at school, but families are struggling. While the pandemic changed children’s abilities to function it also changed the climate of the entire world we live in. People are anxious, they are financially stressed and struggling to get along, she said.
She said families have conflicts and by the end of the day parents are tapped out and a lot of people are barely getting by.
Nicole Richardson is the counselor at Cadillac Innovation High School but has been in the education profession for 20 years. As has been mentioned previously, social media and the pandemic have made mental health issues increase.
“At all levels but speaking from the high school level, stress and anxiety have been higher. More students are not able to come to school. It has been debilitating for some students,” she said. “At innovation (high school), we have a virtual program and more students are utilizing that due to their anxiety.”
As Herlein said, Richardson believes more and more families are under stress. It’s not just students who are struggling but parents too. Resources are limited and the available ones are overbooked with waiting lists. Substance abuse has increased.
Simply put, Richardson said families just don’t know how to handle all the added issues for their children or themselves.
For that reason, Richardson said the recent mental health symposium was a good first step in helping address some of these needs. Richardson said she would like to think things are going to be better because there is more focus on the issues of mental health and there is an effort to address them.
“We are bringing social-emotional learning in at all levels. We are teaching coping skills and showing support. If we are doing these things at a young age, they hopefully will learn ways to deal with the struggles they encounter,” she said.
Sheri Sheese has been working to help the member districts of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District help their students who are struggling with mental health issues.
As the school-integrated behavioral health and WMISD-31n coordinator, she has been working to help member districts and their students since the summer of 2019 when grant dollars started coming in. The overall intent of 31n is to increase the provision of mental health and support services in schools for general education students throughout Michigan. Since the fiscal year 2018-19, the Michigan Legislature has allocated funds to intermediate districts and the network of child and adolescent health centers to add licensed behavioral health providers in schools.
“I work for Munson Healthcare and so do my employees. It is a collaboration between the ISD and Munson Healthcare to provide licensed mental health providers integrated into schools,” she said.
Currently, Sheese said she has seven employees, including herself, and that number has grown over the past few years. Although they are not in every district within the ISD, Sheese said that number has increased over the past few years.
When she started, she only had one other employee and they would reach out to schools and help the counselors the best they could. Now they have providers in several districts, including Pine River Area Schools, Mesick Consolidated Schools, Lake City Area Schools and Cadillac Area Public Schools.
“We are functioning as integrated services meaning we don’t move around the different schools. The providers in the schools are only assigned to those schools, so it gives them the ability to get to know the staff, administration and students to meet their needs on a daily basis,” she said.
She said the way it works is the providers serve mental health needs by increasing access to services while decreasing the barriers to getting such services. Some of the barriers could be transportation or being able to consistently get to an appointment or outpatient office.
The grant allows the 31n staff to work with the district’s school social workers to get referrals that best fit the needs of the student, Sheese said.
“It breaks down the barriers because we are there (in the school). It provides the level of service a person would receive at an outpatient mental health office but it is located at the school. We are available to meet the need,” she said. “Again it increases access but decreases the barriers for students and families.”
It should come as no surprise that each of these mental health service professionals is working at the maximum capacity of patients in the school they are located, but that caseload varies based on the district. To put that in perspective, Sheese said they are at the schools five days a week for five or six hours a day and they easily see four to five students a day if not more.
If a student can access outpatient services, Sheese said they are supportive of that and that is why the referrals they get are generally for students who need those types of services but may not have access to them any other way. She said the grant also allows a student to receive short-term management while they are waiting to gain access to some other mental health program, agency or provider.
While school is only in session for roughly nine months of the year, Sheese said the grant is for services the entire year.
“We continue to support the student over the summer. It is not just a school year function. We work out what is best for the students and during the pandemic we used Telehealth and technology and we have the ability to do that securely,” she said. “We also have established officer hours where they can come in during the summer or we can meet them in a community environment.”
Since the pandemic, Sheese said information about mental health and mental health services have become more mainstream in discussions. There is still a need to continue to educate people on the signs and symptoms of mental health issues, how to cope with day-to-day stressors and trauma and de-stigmatizing when someone needs help, she said.
Until all people realize the prevalence of those, children and adults, who are struggling or suffering from mental health issues and make it a community conversation, it will persist.
“Your neighbors, friends and co-workers. Many people are suffering. It’s OK to help and it’s OK to talk about it,” she said. “It is the beginning part of what we need to do to heal. The gist of it is kids are willing to come in and talk and work on themselves. It doesn’t just touch the schools or emergency rooms, it’s all over the community.
