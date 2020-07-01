LANSING — For the past few weeks, school districts across the state and in the Cadillac area have been having to pass budgets with little more than assumptions.
While many were holding out hope that the state will figure out a way to bridge the budget gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have also had to realize that reductions in staff are likely a necessity.
Tuesday schools across the state got a lot of information to digest.
Tuesday morning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield released a statement that a bipartisan budget agreement had been reached, which included adjustments to the fiscal year 2020 budget and allocation of Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars.
It was originally announced Monday evening.
The budget agreement includes modest reductions in current year funding but also provides CARES Act funding for Michigan schools and educators, universities and community colleges, and local governments to address the significant COVID 19 costs they’re facing as they all prepare for the fall in amounts equal to or outweighing any reductions to state aid.
This includes the allocation of $512 million to schools, $53 million in hazard pay for each teacher across Michigan as the state continues its response to COVID-19, $200 million for universities and community colleges, and $150 million for local governments in addition to the $300 million appropriated in Senate Bill 690 for public health and safety costs and first responder hazard pay.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said the news helps out the district but also doesn't.
Morrow said Tuesday was the final day of the 2019-2020 school year and Wednesday marked the start of the 2020-21 school year. Districts, including Manton, have already spent their budgets for the year, and just about two months ago they were told there was likely going to be a cut of $650 per student.
Districts were left scrambling and those with little or no fund balance saved up were left having to make some very difficult decisions. Morrow said, however, Manton had roughly 15% of its budget stocked away in its fund balance which it was going to use to bridge the gap.
While the news was not everything Morrow wanted to hear, he did add that a $180 cut per student, when compared to a $650 cut, was much more tolerable and he appreciated the hard work and that went into getting that in place.
"In regard to our district, we are sound financially and we will be able to absorb that," he said. "It will come out of our fund balance."
He also said even if the $650 cut for the current year that ended Tuesday would have remained, Morrow said cuts or reductions to staff and programs were never on the table. Again, that was due to the district's fund balance. He also said it was due to the difficult decisions made by district leadership about 10 years ago when the state was in the grips of the Great Recession.
"We have a healthy fund balance right now. We are making a commitment to our kids and staff trying to minimize program and staff reductions by making sure we use our fund balance," he said.
With the agreement, $3 billion of the funds have been allocated, but there is a remaining need. The state also said it is committed to working together to address the remaining shortfalls in next year's budget and they are looking to partner with Congress for support to help maintain the essential services relied upon by Michigan families and small businesses.
An agreement to solve the $2.2 billion combined General Fund and School Aid shortfall, includes $350 million from the state's rainy day fund, $490 million in savings achieved through the state hiring and discretionary spending freezes, layoffs, and other identified savings in state government, $475 million in public safety costs now eligible for federal coronavirus relief funds, $256 million in state aid reduction to schools, $200 state aid reductions to universities and community colleges, $97 million state aid reductions to local governments, a $340 million continuation of the enhanced federal Medicaid matching funds, reducing General Fund appropriated for COVID-19 response costs now eligible for federal relief funds, and other savings.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said her district appreciates the validation that educating children during a pandemic will cost school districts more money.
"We are hoping for more information in the upcoming weeks regarding the 2020-2021 budget as the $180 per pupil reduction in state aid for 2019-20 will have a lasting, negative impact on school budgets," she said.
While the budget news was disseminated and discussed Tuesday, so was Whitmer's plan for having students return to school this fall.
Whitmer released the MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap, which is designed to help districts create local plans for in-person learning in the fall. It outlines several safety protocols for schools to implement in each phase of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan.
Whitmer also signed Executive Order 2020-142, which provides a structure to support all schools in Michigan as they plan for a return of PreK-12 education in the fall.
“Our students, parents, and educators have made incredible sacrifices during our battle with COVID-19. Thanks to our aggressive action against this virus, the teachers who have found creative ways to reach their students, and the heroes on the front lines, I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall," Whitmer said. "The MI SafeSchools Return to School Roadmap will help provide schools with the guidance they need as they enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students, and their families. I will continue working closely with the Return to Learn Advisory Council and experts in epidemiology and public health to ensure we get this right, but we also need more flexibility and financial support from the federal government. This crisis has had serious implications on our budget, and we need federal support if we’re going to get this right for our kids.‘
Executive Order 2020-142 requires school districts to adopt a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan laying out how they will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. The MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap offers guidelines as to the types of safety protocols that will be required or recommended at each phase. In recognition that these protocols will cost money, Whitmer also announced that she was allocating $256 million to support the districts in implementing their local plans as part of the bipartisan budget agreement announced Monday.
The safety protocols detailed in the MI Safe Schools Roadmap includes guidance on the use of PPE, good hygiene, cleaning/disinfecting, spacing in classrooms, screening for symptoms, athletics, and more. The Roadmap also recognizes the impact COVID-19 has had on students’ and educators’ mental health and offers guidance on how schools can address this issue.
In phases 1-3, community spread of the virus is increasing and substantial, there is concern about health system capacity, and testing and tracing efforts may not be sufficient to control the spread of the pandemic. As a result, no in-person instruction occurs and only remote learning allowed.
In Phase 4, which Osceola and Lake counties are currently in, the number of new cases and deaths has fallen for some time, but overall case levels are still high. Also in Phase 4, most new outbreaks are quickly identified, traced, and contained due to robust testing infrastructure and rapid contact tracing.
Health system capacity also can typically handle these new outbreaks, and therefore case fatality rate does not rise above typical levels. Finally, the overall number of infected individuals still indicates the need for distancing to stop transmission and move to the next phase.
As for schools, in-person instruction is permitted with required safety protocols which include required use of PPE by both staff and students.
In Phase 5, which includes Missaukee and Wexford counties, new cases and deaths continue to decrease for an additional period and at this point, the number of active cases has reached a point where infection from other members of the community is less common.
With widespread testing in Phase 5, positivity rates often fall much lower than earlier phases and rapid case investigation, contact tracing, and containment strategies cause new cases to continue to fall.
In Phase 5, schools open for in-person instruction with minimal required safety protocols which includes the strong recommendation to use PPE, but it is not required.
For Phase 6, which is the final stage, the region is post-pandemic and there are few if any active cases of COVID-19. Community spread is not expected to return and there are sufficient community immunity and availability of treatment.
Schools are open to in-person instruction with a minor recommendation for hygiene. The need for PPE and other safety protocols are no longer required. No area of the state is currently in Phase 6.
Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica Harrand said ensuring every student is provided with a quality education is the mission of all schools. As a school administrator, she also said student safety is the main concern, and contracting COVID 19 is not the only health consideration of concern as districts head into the next school year.
"I believe the flexibility given within the road map for schools to return to learn is encouraging and will allow us to support our students more effectively than a fully remote model," she said. "My community has been clear that they would like to see face-to-face learning - the plan we adopt will be implementing strategies that allow us to continue face-to-face learning."
Harrand said districts also are required to have alternative plans in place if it moves out of Phase 5. Buckley has started preparing for these possibilities to prevent the need for an "emergency" plan to be put in place. Like what happened this past March and spring, Harrand said communication will be a key part of implementing an effective design for the new school year that meets the needs of all students and families.
She also said the budget situation complicates the ability of her district to create three different plans for the upcoming school year.
"While the budget information came out for the fiscal year ending (Tuesday) — the projected date of next year's budget will be well past our start day of school when we will have already implemented and approved plans for next school year," she said. "They are also unable to tell us at this time when the funds will flow for us to be able to order supplies and make hiring decisions. Families need to know what they can expect for their children, so they can make decisions on returning or continuing to work themselves."
For Morrow, finally having the MI Safe Schools Roadmap is a good thing because the district can finally move forward.
He said all the superintendents within the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District are scheduled to meet Wednesday to have conversations and to look at the plan as a group. He said this will include what common expectations there are as well as getting input from local health departments. The most important thing will be student safety and being in Phase 5 which includes Missaukee and Wexford counties, will give added flexibility.
For CAPS, Brown said after briefly reviewing the plan she found no requirements or recommendations that were not already discussed at by the district.
"We will spend the next few weeks finalizing our Safe Start to School plan and making sure we are prepared to welcome our students back to school in the fall. We are prepared to offer our parents flexible choices both face to face and virtual prioritizing safety protocols," she said.
To see the full plan for schools to return to school go www.michigan.gov/documents/whitmer/MI_Safe_Schools_Roadmap_FINAL_695392_7.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.