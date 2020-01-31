CADILLAC — With schools missing upwards of 20 days during the 2018-2019 school year, many had to extend the school year well into June and some even touching July.
To combat the unpredictable Michigan winter, school districts made changes to their yearly schedules in the hopes of not having to extend the school year so far out again.
As one of the schools that missed over 20 days, Evart’s response to having to extend well into June was to add five minutes to the school day.
“With this, we have added up quite a bank of hours,‘ Evart Superintendent Shirley Howard said. “So we know we are good there.‘
Howard said the school has also tried to have late starts rather than closing the doors all day.
“A lot of the days that we missed last year were due to the cold,‘ she said. “But the cold is something that could change in just a few hours’ time. So, this year, as to not have to make up entire instructional days we can just pull from the hours we have pooled this year. If we feel the weather or road conditions are just not safe to get kids to and from school, then, of course, we will close for the day. But we are trying a new approach and so far it has worked in our favor.‘
Also taking the late start route, Manton Schools Superintendent Leonard Morrow said he has been trying not to lose so many full days.
“The delays have really saved us,‘ he said. “In the past, we haven’t used delays as they can be an inconvenience for parents.‘
To compare this winter to last, Morrow said last year the school had already missed 10 days by Jan. 31 and this year the school is sitting at only two days and two hours.
But this year, Evart’s biggest concern is not the weather causing the school doors to close.
On Friday, Jan. 24 the school closed due to the number of individuals who were out ill.
“This year our biggest concern is the flu or whatever is going around,‘ Howard said. “It has been really nasty this year and has affected a lot of our students and staff.‘
While Evart added on to the school day and are trying to utilize delays more, Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the district took a different approach to make up instructional hours.
To prepare for the 2019-2020 potential winter, Lukshaitis said Pine River took the approach of adding days that were previously taken off like Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“When we adopted our school calendar last spring, we did adjust our calendar for this year to keep some days back in case we had to extend the school year due to excess snow days,‘ Lukshaitis wrote in an email. “We decided to conduct classes on MLK and President’s Day.‘
Additionally, Lukshaitis wrote that the district has added a half-day on Good Friday.
“These calendar choices “saved‘ us three days as compared to calendars of previous years,‘ he wrote.‘
So far the Pine River School District has missed four and a half days of school with one and a half of those missed days due to power outages.
“We just can’t run our building when there is no electricity. No electricity means no pumps, no running water, no boilers, no bathrooms, and no lights,‘ he wrote. “So, even though the winter has been mild, Pine River has had to call off school 4.5 days, leaving us only 1.5 days before we would have to ask for a waiver.‘
Uncertain of what the rest of this winter will hold, both superintendents were tentative to predict just what the rest of the year may look like for emergency days.
“I am hesitant to say too much about where we are with the emergency days,‘ Howard said. “While right now it has been mild, we still have March and April to make it through. I have a feeling that winter is just a little late this year.‘
Despite the reluctance to predict what the rest of the school year may hold, both Howard and Lukshaitis are happy with the changes made to the schedule and believe there is very good potential the schedules will be the new norm.
For Pine River, the additions are being taken as teachable opportunities.
“We are happy with the MLK Day decision as rather than just have a day off of school, we were able to discuss the importance of Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement as part of daily and unit lessons in grades K-12,‘ he wrote.
Also happy with the changes made are the Evart schools, said Howard.
“The extra five minutes at the end of the day has been good for us,‘ she said. “It gives the students and teachers just a few extra minutes to get that much more done. I think it is safe to say we would like to keep this new schedule.‘
Howard even went as far as to say, with the new schedule, she did not believe the school should have to extend any further than the first week of June even in the worst-case scenario.
“The goal is to be done at the end of May,‘ she said. “But with the hours we have accumulated, I think, should we have some really rough days, we would only have to go in to the first week of June.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.