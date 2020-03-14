Schools preparing for COVID-19 shutdown

Thursday night Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement many figured was inevitable — the statewide closure of K-12 school districts, public and private.
On Friday, that decision left districts across the area and the state scrambling to figure things out ahead of the closing that will span from March 16-April 5. The top priorities included continuing to provide food for students and families who are dealing with food scarcity as well as the potential need for child care.
Also Friday, the Department of Education said it planned to talk with K-12 districts regarding the feeding of children during the three-week closure. About 727,000, or half, of public students, were eligible for free or free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch at school last year, with a participation rate of roughly 70%, according to the state.
Though a top concern for the schools, Reed City Interim Superintendent Dean McGuire said they are still looking to put a plan together.
"We want to feed our kids," he said. "We just don't know how we are going to do that yet."
McGuire said his food staff was participating in a webinar later in the afternoon on Friday and would be able to put a more cohesive plan together then.
In Cadillac, parents, and families received information about meals being offered.
Beginning Monday, Chartwells will provide lunch to any student and their family in the form of a drive-up distribution process at the junior high/high school bus loop from 10 a.m.-noon. Walk-ups will not be permitted.
Lunch will be served Monday-Friday for the entire closure, including spring break. For any family with food allergies and/or transportation barriers they are asked to call 231-876-5025 Monday, March 16 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
"Food scarcity is a real challenge for our students. Many of our families depend on CAPS for breakfast and lunch," Cadillac superintendent Jennifer Brown said. "We recognize the hardship school closure poses for our families. Providing food was our highest priority and we greatly appreciate our partnership with Chartwells in securing a plan that ensures all our students have access to two meals a day for the next three weeks."
In Cadillac, per the Governor’s guidelines, CAPS Clubhouse will be closed. Brown said the district is a large child care center serving more than 100 children and there is no way to safely practice social distancing or limit large groups fo children congregating together. To help prevent exposure to COVID-19, Brown said CAPS Clubhouse will not be open during the mandated closure.
When it comes to learning opportunities, many districts are trying to offer something but online options may not be available for students.
In Reed City, internet-based learning during the missing three weeks is not an option, McGuire said.
"We can't reach 100% of our students with online classes," he said. "We have a lot of students who would not be able to access the work from home."
Even if he could reach all of his students with online classes, McGuire said special education also plays a factor in following IEPs and making sure students have what they need to succeed.
"There are a lot of layers to every student receiving online learning," he said. "There are a lot of layers to this whole thing."
In Cadillac, students received at-home educational materials for enrichment and review. The district's K-6 students brought those resources home Friday while 7-12 students received resources digitally. Students who did not receive materials or do not have access to digital resources will be able to pick up resources at buildings from noon-3 p.m. Monday.
CAPS also informed families via the letter that online courses remain active and students should continue working. CAPS students taking college classes should follow the guidance of the college.
For Pine River Area Schools, superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the closure will be very hard on many people. He also said the next few weeks may bring relief and a chance of stance on reopening, but they also may show a need to extend the closure. As a result, there is a need to be patient and take heed of the circumstances as a community, state, nation, and world.
"Different schools will have different answers based on resources, certification of programming, and personnel/other contracts. Rather than attempt to go back-and-forth and conduct meetings for each and every request and examine every new contingency, it has been decided that folks operate better when there are plans based on a commitment," Lukshaitis said. "So, with all that in mind, for the next three weeks, we will shut down completely and lock our doors."
When faced with tough situations, Lukshaitis said decisions should be based on what is best for the greater good. With that in mind, he said the district is acting as a family and nothing is stronger than family. He also said hope feeds the district's energy level, positivity, passion for life, their kids, and the future for everyone.
"Faith gives us the peace we need in turbulent times. Love for family and one another gives us the strength to stand when all we want to do is lie down," he said.
