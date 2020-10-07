CADILLAC — Despite the recent Michigan Supreme Court decision on the governor’s executive orders, schools are continuing to follow through with COVID-19 plans.
On Friday, Oct. 2, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not have the authority to issue COVID-19 executive orders after April 30 including those regarding how schools are to operate during the pandemic.
“I think it is an ever-changing environment,‘ Evart School District Superintendent Shirley Howard said. “Right now, the plan is to follow the roadmap we have already put in place which has not only been approved by the board and the governor but also the legislature.‘
Following the court’s decision, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order on Monday, Oct. 5 to sustain rules such as requiring masks and limiting gatherings.
Amid the court decision, the governor saying her orders are still valid for 21 days and the MDHHS issuing orders, schools said they are doing the best that they can with what has been given to them.
“The issue is that we haven’t been given a whole lot of information and guidance,‘ Howard said. “I know there is a lot of confusion out there right now. We thought we knew what we were doing yesterday but that could change. Right now, we are doing what we think is best given the situation.‘
Plans for local districts right now include limiting in-person class sizes, wearing masks when in buildings and checking temperatures before getting on busses or entering schools.
“Some people are upset but we are going to continue to err on the side of safety and follow what we have put in place unless we receive further guidance from the legislature telling us otherwise,‘ Sweet said.
“I think people thought that when the decision was announced that everything was going to go back to how it was pre-COVID and that just isn’t the case,‘ Howard said. “If something comes out telling us what we are to do, we will follow that. But, right now, we have to follow what we already have in place.‘
On Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown released a statement that said, “In response to the Michigan Supreme Court Decision, CAPS has received guidance from our legal department and District Health Department No. 10. Until we receive direction from lawful authority, we will be maintaining our current plan as written in our Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan.‘
The statement, which was sent to district families via email, also was accompanied by a letter that included similar statements but also additional information. The letter was jointly penned by Brown and also the superintendents from Manton, Marion, McBain, Mesick, Pine River, Lake City and the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District. It also included input from Thurn Law Firm and District Health Department No. 10.
In the letter, Brown said, “We will continue to seek guidance from our legislature, Michigan Department of Education and our local health department in the days and weeks to come. We ask that you respectfully continue partnering with us in finding the balance in providing a safe learning environment and educating all of our students during this health crisis.‘
Transparency also is going to remain a priority.
“We are still going to be updating our dashboard with cases,‘ Sweet said. “Information is still important and keeping transparent is how we continue to build trust in our community.‘
On Tuesday, the MDHHS also issued an emergency order requiring K-12 schools to provide public notice to the school community about probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours. In September, the state started posting information online about confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan’s public school system.
Tuesday’s order requires local health departments to notify schools within 24 hours of learning of a probable or confirmed school-associated case of COVID-19. Upon notification, schools must provide public notification on a highly visible location on the school’s website that covers the impacted building or location within 24 hours.
Schools also are encouraged to provide information about measures in place at the school to prevent transmission of COVID-19, as well as measures that individuals can take to prevent transmission. In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated cases.
This order goes into effect on Oct. 12 and information about school outbreaks is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.