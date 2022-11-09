EVART — City of Evart voters have elected candidate Jim Schwab and incumbent Sandra Szeliga to serve on the Evart City Council, each for a full term of four years. Schwab was voted in with a total of 210 votes and Szeliga received 221 votes.
Szeliga said she's looking forward to continuing to serve as a member of the council, and she's grateful to those who supported her at the polls. Regarding Schwab's win, Szeliga said she'd been a vocal supporter of his through campaign season and believes he'll be a good addition to the council.
"People asked me, 'Who should I vote for?" she said. "And I say, 'Well I’m not gonna tell you anything, just drive by my house.'"
Having been officially re-elected, Szeliga's goal moving forward is to put Evart back on the map. She said there are plenty of opportunities in the city, but there's not much signage promoting visitation to the area, and she'd like to see that change.
"I've lived here most of my life," she said. "I want to make it better than it is."
It was a close race for candidate Shawn Pattee, who received a total of 205 votes, just five votes behind councilmember elect Schwab. Pattee said he was thankful for the opportunity to take part in a local election, and he offers his congratulations to both Schwab and Szeliga.
These results are considered unofficial until they've been reviewed by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers, which should occur within the next day or two.
