CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce started the new year by announcing a temporary replacement for a recent vacancy within the organization.
Charlie Schwarz announced he would be taking on the duties of the interim president of the chamber until a permanent solution is found. Schwarz is replacing former president David Miller who left the chamber earlier this fall. Miller was hired and started in the position in April 2017.
Schwarz said he will be handling the day-to-day chamber business and his intention is to get the ship “righted.‘ He also said he wants to get the chamber moving in a positive direction for the future president when they take over.
Schwarz is contracted to work three days a week, but he will adjust his schedule as needed. He also plans to get out in the community as much as possible including at the Jan. 8 Rise Up at the Cadillac Area YMCA and the Jan. 16 Business After 5 event at 4Front Credit Union.
Previously, Schwarz was principal at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center for eight years and was at the CTC for a total of 11 years until his retirement in 2016. During his time at the CTC, Schwarz worked with many area business/industry.
Schwarz said he was at the CTC recently and was talking with Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox. During that conversation, Schwarz was told that Miller was no longer the president at the chamber. Schwarz said Cox told him he should fill in. They both laughed and didn’t give it another thought.
That was until the next day when Schwarz was contacted by the chamber board to see if he would be willing to be the interim president.
“I love this area and I’ve made a lot of friends/contacts while at the CTC. I’ve worked closely with the chamber in the past and I knew so many people there,‘ he said. “I felt honored to be asked.‘
As far as what he feels his role will be as interim president, Schwarz said it seems that there has been a lack of focus when it comes to the chamber’s mission. The businesses in the Cadillac area are the chamber’s customers and the organization needs to listen to them. That means doing whatever it takes to best address their needs, Schwarz said.
“It’s important for all to know that the chamber is working for them. There may also have been some relationships damaged along the way,‘ he said. It’s imperative that those get repaired as well.‘
Beside Schwarz taking on his new role, former chamber president Bill Tencza also will be temporarily returning to help during this time of transition. Tencza will help Schwarz with his duties and handle the legislative and economic development side of the chamber’s activities. As part of that, he will be coordinating the annual governor’s breakfast in the spring.
Tencza announced his retirement from the chamber after 16 years at the helm and almost 20 as an employee in 2016. The announcement of Tencza’s retirement was made during fall 2016 after the chamber’s board of directors accepted his retirement request, effective on Dec. 30, 2016. Tencza was with the chamber since 1998 and served as its president/CEO since June 2000.
Schwarz said he feels the area has many positive things going on and believes there will be growth as a new decade starts.
“The Cadillac area is the gem of the north. I see so many positive things going on here. Investment in the area is strong and the economy is prompting new businesses to spring up,‘ Schwarz said. “The future of the Cadillac area is bright and it will continue with positive growth heading into the new decade.‘
