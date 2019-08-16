CADILLAC — ORV riders won't need an ORV license or a trail permit this weekend on Michigan's ORV trails.
Free ORV weekend is a chance for people to experience the activity without making a financial commitment.
“This is the perfect opportunity to see and experience Michigan’s off-road trails,‘ said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, according to a news release.
If you like it, the hope is, you'll get a license and a permit so you can keep doing it.
“People do get really excited about the opportunity to go on trails without making a long-term commitment,‘ said Jessica Holley, who works for the statewide motorized trails program.
Typically, using an ORV on one of Michigan's off-road motorized trails means purchasing an ORV license and a trail permit ($36.25 for both). But on the free weekends, you don't need either one.
That means, if you have an ORV you've only been using on private land, you can take it for a spin on some of the state's 3,700 miles of off-road trails.
Or you could take it to one of five "scramble" areas in Michigan. Scramble areas are open spaces for ORVs. The Mounds is in Genessee County; Bull Gap is in Oscoda County; Silver Lake State Park is in Oceana County; Black Lake State Forest Campground is in Cheboygan County and St. Helen Motorsports Area is in Roscommon County.
You will still need a Recreation Passport to access state parks.
Free ORV Weekend is Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18.
