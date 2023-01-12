Screening is key for early cervical cancer detection

CADILLAC — Medical professionals are reminding women to stay up-to-date on screening during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the Center for Disease Control, an average of 13,000 cervical cancer diagnoses are made per year at the national level. While new cervical cancer case rates are generally low in the state of Michigan, the Department of Health and Human Services says they’ve remained steady over the last decade.
In its early stages, cervical cancer may not produce noticeable symptoms, but if left undetected, Spectrum Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. Mae Zakhour said the disease can be lethal to women of a wide range of ages, and damaging to the fertility of those of reproductive age.
Cervical cancer is primarily driven by HPV, or the human papillomavirus, a common sexually transmitted disease. Zakhour recommends women become vaccinated against HPV as soon as they’re able in order to protect from infection. But starting at age 21, consistent screening becomes a crucial factor in early detection and prevention of late stage cervical cancer.
“Cancer is really a disease that’s all about screening and prevention,” Zakhour said. “So almost all of these cases can be prevented by a combination of both the HPV vaccine and getting cervical cancer screening at the time that you’re supposed to.”
The rule of thumb for ages 21 to 29 is pap smear every three years, but as women grow older, their options for testing vary. Women aged 30 to 65 can either have a pap smear conducted every three years, complete testing for HPV every five years or get their pap smear and HPV co-test on a five-year rotation. Zakhour said women who have a compromised immune system or who smoke regularly might be encouraged to test more often than others.
Vaccination against HPV is the primary way to prevent infection and potential cervical cancer development, but Zakhour said it’s still a fairly new technology. Research is currently underway to determine how much the vaccine decreases individual cervical cancer risk and rate of development. Until more data is gathered, screening recommendations will remain the same for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
The most common cervical cancer symptoms that bring women in to Zakhour’s office are vaginal bleeding in between periods, after menopause or after sexual intercourse, also known as post-coital bleeding. If abnormal bleeding is present, it’s usually an indicator that the cancer is more advanced, which is why a combination of screening and vaccination is so crucial.
“Previously, we were only able to vaccinate up to the age of 26, and get that covered by insurance, and now we can vaccinate up to the age of 45,” Zakhour said. “So that’s kind of the first strategy I would recommend, and then the second thing is to just present on time for a well-woman exam, to have that cervical cancer screening performed.”
Women between the ages of 30 and 64 are considered most at risk for cervical cancer, but Zakhour said there’s been a recent shift, and it’s now more common for individuals in their 20s and 30s to be diagnosed. Early detection is important for in any cervical cancer case, but there are special considerations for women who are in their years of fertility, considering the damage the disease can do in that regard.
How severely fertility is impacted will depend on the stage at which the cancer is diagnosed, but if it’s caught early enough, women who want to ensure the preservation of their fertility can undergo cervical colonization, a procedure that includes removing from the body and the uterus is protected.
Zakhour said cervical cancer screening can be conducted by any primary care provider, so a visit to the OBGYN is not necessary. There has been some increasing interest in self screening for cervical cancer, but the method has not yet been approved by the FDA.
Zakhour urges women of screening age who have not been vaccinated or started their pap smear rotations to do so as soon as they can. She said another preventative measure they can take in the meantime is avoiding tobacco products, because they have been proven to hinder the body’s ability to clear HPV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.