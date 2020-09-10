CADILLAC - A mystery has been solved along the Keith McKellop Walkway. Earlier this month two concrete pads appeared, one near the Rotary Pavilion and one near the bridge over the Clam River.
The Cadillac Arts Council posted pictures on their Facebook page and asked friends to guess what they were for.
At least two people got it right - art installation pads.
On Wednesday, members of the Cadillac Arts Council watched as Cadillac sculptor David Petrakovitz anchored two colorful steel sculptures into the concrete.
"Our hope is that this is the beginning of more sculptures and art on display in Cadillac," said Paul Brown, arts council president. "We have formed an ad hoc committee with a goal to get more public art in Cadillac. We know that art brings people to town. It helps make life more exciting and interesting. It gives people something to enjoy."
"We would like to add one or two sculptures in the park every year," added Linda Anderson, arts council member.
The idea for the sculptures came up as the committee discussed leftover funds after this year's Cadillac Festival of the Arts.
"We didn't spend money on musical performances this year," Brown said. "The Barnett family has been donating for them for the last three of four years. So we got their permission (for his project)."
The Cadillac Wings wall mural was one of the funded projects. And then sculptor Petrakovitz's name came up.
As Petrakovitz achored the first sculpture near the Rotary Pavilion, he said he was pleased to have his work on display in Cadillac and that he hopes other sculptors will soon join him.
The Cadillac Arts Council will announce a contest to name the sculptures soon followed by a ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.