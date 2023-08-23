CADILLAC — Heavy rains during the last several weeks have illustrated just how unpredictable the underground culvert situation is near Wexford Jewelers in downtown Cadillac.
Some days, there doesn’t seem to be any additional deterioration following rains. Other days, however, the impact is obvious and startling.
Within the last month, Wexford Jewelers co-owner Keith Terwilliger said he’s noticed one of the holes forming over top of the culvert increase in size by four inches. In addition, the depth of the holes also has increased, to more than a foot in some places.
“It’s shocking,” said Wexford County Emergency Management Director Randy Boike in regard to how much some heavy rain events have contributed to the ongoing deterioration of the asphalt and sidewalk over the culvert.
Boike said the deterioration has become so pronounced that the asphalt now is sloping downward into one of the holes, causing even more rainwater to enter into it. In addition, Boike said the sidewalk adjacent to Wexford Jewelers has begun to separate from the building, although at this point there is no reason to suspect that the building’s structural integrity has been compromised.
Every time it rains in Cadillac, Boike said he keeps a close eye on the site, just in case something disastrous happens such as a collapse into the Clam River.
An event that officials worry could easily trigger a collapse would be a 100-year flood. Boike said the conditions required to produce a 100-year flood almost came together several weeks ago. Ultimately, the 100-year flood didn’t materialize, but Boike said it’s only a matter of time before it does.
If the culvert were to collapse, it is believed the water from the Clam River would back up and flow into an old railroad grade nearby, which would take it north across Mitchell Street and into the neighborhood near Lincoln Elementary School. This would be a worst-case scenario, as it likely would lead to the neighborhood being flooded.
City officials have come up with a plan to use pump trucks to divert dammed up water to the other side of the Clam River in the event of a culvert collapse.
While city officials believe there are enough trucks and resources in this area to handle that sort of scenario, Boike said his job is to develop contingency plans in case the problem becomes too large to handle locally.
If it ends up being more water than local pump trucks can handle, they may have to request help from the state. In a worst-case scenario, Boike said the Federal Emergency Management Agency would have to step in, although he added that it would have to be a pretty large disaster for this to happen.
In order to prepare for any scenario that might present itself, Boike has included the deteriorating culvert in the county’s newest hazard mitigation plan, which he estimated should be finalized by December. Having the situation spelled out in the plan will give state and federal authorities a heads up about what is going on. This should help, Boike said, if they do end up having to request assistance in the form of funding or resources to address a culvert collapse.
Ideally, however, Boike said they’d like to avoid having a state or federal agency step in. At higher levels of intervention, Boike said there tends to be less consideration about the opinions of locals who might be affected by whatever remedy those agencies deem necessary to address the immediate public health emergency.
According to Cadillac News archives, the culvert’s installation was part of an expansion project undertaken in 1971 by Giantway, the grocery store that used to exist at the present-day location of Save-A-Lot and Family Dollar.
Boike said he can’t fathom the same project being approved nowadays — a reality which contributes to the difficulty of fixing the situation more than 50 years later.
State Sen. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, said she believes she could secure around $2 million during next year’s budget appropriations process to replace the culvert. The problem with this plan, however, is that she’s been told that officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy likely wouldn’t approve the necessary permits for a culvert replacement.
The Cadillac News reached out to multiple EGLE officials for comment on the situation but did not hear back by press time.
DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello previously told the Cadillac News the river should not be covered for a number of different reasons.
Plants don’t grow in the river when it’s underground because sunlight doesn’t reach it, and some species of fish, including brook trout, will not travel through long stretches of darkness.
City engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, has developed a plan that would open up the Clam River and make use of several vehicle and pedestrian bridges to provide access to businesses in the area.
The only catch with this plan is the cost — estimated to be around $15 million.
Hoitenga said a $15 million price tag makes it more difficult to secure funding for the project. She said she ran into a similar roadblock when attempting to obtain funding for the Lake Mitchell sewer system overhaul. Legislators didn’t balk at allocating a couple million to that project but an ask of close to $20 million was beyond the pale.
She has attempted to reach out to state agencies, including EGLE and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, to find out if grant funding exists to open up the river and install bridges but hasn’t received much of a response back so far.
“It has been very, very frustrating,” Hoitenga said.
While getting agency officials on the phone has been a challenge, Hoitenga said one thing she’s learned is that in order to obtain state grants for a project, someone needs to apply. The problem is that no one really knows who technically owns the culvert, hence no one is in a position to put their name on an application.
“When you do a title search, it comes up as ‘no man’s land,’” Hoitenga said. “We keep running into the same barrier.”
This is something that is unique to this particular situation; Hoitenga said she’s heard of culverts being repaired downstate but in those cases, it’s clear who owns the infrastructure and who has a responsibility to maintain it.
While she hasn’t had any luck so far finding funds, Hoitenga said she has learned about what authorities downstate are doing to fix deteriorating culverts in a relatively affordable way. She said she’s been passing this information along to city of Cadillac officials.
Hoitenga added that this project is at the very top of her priority list and she intends to seek funding for it in next year’s budget. She said they’ll begin the budget appropriation process in four to five months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.