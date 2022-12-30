There are many moving parts regarding the new CEO search and updating of the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health enabling agreement.
With both things simultaneously occurring, the NLCMH Authority thought one should be completed before the other moved forward. For that reason, the authority recently decided to pump the brakes and wait to finish finding the CMH’s new leader. There has been disagreement during the past year about many things between Northern Lakes authority members, but that decision was not one of them.
The discussion hinged on if the CEO search could be done effectively if there were changes to the enabling agreement. Some members of the NLCMH authority believed it could not, and ultimately, so did all the members.
The decision was made at the recent NLCMN board meeting and delayed the CEO search. It will be revisited sometime in the spring. If no changes are made to the enabling agreement, it would call for a special advisory board consisting of the Grand Traverse Administrator and one county commissioner from all six Northern Lakes member counties to approve the new CEO chosen by the authority board.
On May 4, Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. If the action proceeds, the authority will cease to exist as an entity and all six counties will have one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
Dissatisfaction with Northern Lakes expressed by Grand Traverse County is mostly connected with services provided to inmates of the Grand Traverse County Jail and the feeling that more services are needed.
If Grand Traverse County or any other county in the CMH opts to leave the authority, all six counties will have to find a new way to provide the mental health services they are responsible for. They can do it alone or they can partner with any other contiguous counties.
This issue leading to the potential departure for Grand Traverse County is connected to one of the CMH’s employees. The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners did not want Joanie Blamer to become the new Chief Executive Officer for the CMH. Since the retirement of Northern Lakes’ former CEO, Karl Kovacs, Blamer had been serving as the interim CEO until a permanent replacement was found, but she was replaced by Martinus earlier this month.
While the Grand Traverse board’s feelings toward Blamer taking the position may have been something many were aware of because the county is contemplating leaving the six-county collaborative, it was made crystal clear after its special meeting on July 12.
The Grand Traverse board voted to remove two of its appointees to the Northern Lakes board citing possible neglect of duties. The Grand Traverse board cited two previously voted-on resolutions that asked for the Northern Lakes board to look into possible violation of board rules by Blamer as it was alleged she talked to board members outside of a board meeting.
The board also cited that two of Grand Traverse County’s appointed Northern Lakes board members did not vote to rescind an offer to make Blamer the new chief executive officer for the CMH, which they believe went against the board’s purview.
Brian Martinus was appointed as the new interim CEO of NLCMH on Oct. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.