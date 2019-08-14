HOXEYVILLE — If you can imagine a place where music is the center of everything, you can imagine what it's like at Hoxeyville.
No matter where you walk on the expansive property, the sounds of guitars twanging, drums thumping, and voices harmonizing is always within earshot.
Based in Wellston, Hoxeyville is an Americana and roots festival boasting two stages showcasing national touring artists, and the best and brightest Michigan talent.
According to their website: "Nestled on 150 acres of farmland surrounded by the Manistee National Forest, Hoxeyville Music Festival is a testament to pure north country peace and celebration."
Headlining bands playing this year's Hoxeyville include Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon and Billy Strings.
Also making appearances at this year's festival will be local favorites Luke Winslow-King, May Erlewine and Motivations, and Airborne or Aquatic.
Other notable acts include Keller and The Keels, Dave Bruzza, Fruition, Lindsay Lou, Larry Keel Experience, the Crane Wives, the Ragbirds and Biomassive, among others.
In addition to music the entire weekend, there will be food, hard goods vendors and a kids' tent.
This year's festival takes place Aug. 15 to Aug. 18. Early bird ticket holders may enter at 5 p.m., Thursday. Gates open at 9 a.m. Friday. Gates close at 9 p.m. and there is no admission after 9 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.hoxeyville.com.
The entrance is a half mile west of the intersection of M-37 and W 48 1/2 (Hoxeyville) Road. Organizers recommend that you do not use maps on Apple.
Schedule of events:
Thursday, Aug. 15
• 7 to 8:15 p.m. — Jonathan Timm
• 8:30 to 10 p.m. — Nicholas James and the Bandwagon
Friday, Aug. 16
• 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. — Lindsay Lou
• 3 to 4:10 p.m. — Political Lizard
• 4:20 to 5:35 p.m. — Luke Winslow-King
• 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. — Front Country
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. — Dave Bruzza: Unsafe at Any Speed
• 8:45 to 10 p.m. — May Erlewine and The Motivations
• 10:15 to midnight — Railroad Earth
• 12:15 to 1:30 a.m. — Biomassive: Silent Disco
Saturday, Aug. 17
• 9 to 9:30 a.m. — Meditation
• 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. — Acoustic Yoga
• 11 to 11:45 a.m. — Max Lockwood
• Noon to 1:15 p.m. — Chicago Farmer
• 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. — The Insiders
• 3 to 4:10 p.m. — Crane Wives
• 4:20 to 5:35 p.m. — Fruition
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Gregory Stovetop
• 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. — Keller and the Keels
• 8:40 to 10 p.m. — Airborne or Aquatic
• 10:45 to midnight — Leftover Salmon
• 12:15 to 1:30 a.m. — The Go Rounds: Silent Disco
Sunday, Aug. 18
• 9 to 9:30 a.m. — Meditation
• 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. — Acoustic Yoga
• 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. — The Ragbirds
• Noon to 1:15 p.m. — The Go Rounds
• 1 to 2:15 p.m. — Larry Keel Experience
• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Public Access
• 3:45 to 5 p.m. — Anders Osborne
• 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. — Full Cord
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Billy Strings
• 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. — Trout Steak Revival
• 9:30 to 11 p.m. — Billy Strings
