Sears church offers shopping for seniors

SHOPPING FOR SENIORS
– Sears Church of God offers to shop for seniors in Sears and Evart area
– Contact Jenny at (989) 487-5886 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
– Shopping will take place on Sundays unless needed sooner
SEARS – The Sears Church of God has found a novel and timely way to help seniors in the Sears and Evart area, whether the seniors are part of the church congregation or not. The church is offering to go shopping for seniors so they don’t have to leave their homes and possibly expose themselves to the virus.
“We just want to make sure the elderly in our area have access to what they need from the store during this time,‘ Pastor Joshua Webb said on Monday of this week.
“They’re the most vulnerable group to the virus and may not want to leave their homes even if they need food or other items. For some of the older crowd, their kids may not be around anymore to help them with practical things like that. So we want to be there to help if we can.‘
The church started offering this shopping service in recent days through its Facebook page. The service became even more timely, though, after Gov. Whitmer issued the “Stay Home, Stay Safe‘ executive order on Monday.
The original plan was for church volunteer and longtime member Jenny Murray to field the calls from seniors requesting help during the week and other church volunteers to do the actual shopping for the seniors on Sundays. That’s still the plan, Pastor Webb said, but there is also a recognition that some of those who call may need items more quickly and the church will respond to that also.
Webb said he was going shopping Tuesday for two seniors who had made calls requesting help but needed the food before Sunday.
It was Murray, under quarantine herself until the current pandemic passes, who had the idea of offering help to others through the church Facebook page. That offer was posted just last week and it has evolved and grown since then.
“It’s been in my heart to help people who are in need, especially now; I don’t think we’ve seen the worst of this pandemic yet,‘ explained Murray, a Sears resident and longtime church member along with husband Mike.
“Pastor Josh and Pete Seeger our missions director took the original idea of offering help on the church Facebook page and put the focus on helping the elderly in our area because they’re the ones who are the most vulnerable. They’re the ones who most need to stay home and avoid being out in public if possible. We want to protect them and help them.‘
The church is also trying to spread the word through other means than Facebook, since many seniors do not have access to computer technology.
“That’s one of our challenges,‘ Webb said. “Some seniors may use Facebook but a lot of them probably don’t. We want to make sure as many people as possible in the Sears and Evart area are aware of this service.‘
The church is also working with the Sears Food Pantry, which provides a similar kind of service in the area but is a separate entity from the church.
The church is offering to do the shopping for the seniors with the understanding that the seniors are paying for their own groceries and toiletries. If the seniors who call are in a financial pinch, the church will do what it can to help and at the same time refer the seniors to food pantry director Ken Phillips.
Murray said the first call she received on Monday was from a lady she didn’t know who only had a few frozen food items left in her house.
“It was such a great feeling to tell her we could help her right away,‘ Murray said. “She was so appreciative. That’s how it’s supposed to work. That’s what we’re supposed to do for one another as Christians, to look out for each other. That’s what God expects of us.‘
Seniors from the Evart and Sears area may call Jenny at (989) 487-5886 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to request help or visit the church Facebook page for more details. Seniors may also contact Ken at the Sears Food Pantry, (231) 620-2504.
