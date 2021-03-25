Seasonal allergies, COVID share symptoms but are different

CADILLAC — Spring is officially here and one other milestone of the season became official on Monday.
For the first time in 2021, the Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Cadillac listed the pollen count online, which showed tree pollen as extremely significant. That designation was the result of warm and dry conditions over the weekend causing trees to release large amounts of pollen. Grass pollen, weed pollen and mold spores, however, were deemed insignificant.
With the release of the online pollen count, those who suffer from seasonal allergies can expect the symptoms that go along with it. It also means seasonal allergy sufferers need to ask themselves a question, “Are these symptoms related to seasonal allergies or COVID-19?‘
Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Cadillac Dr. Martin Dubravec said sometimes it can be very difficult to distinguish between the symptoms caused by allergies and viral infections like COVID-19. Dubravec said some things will help a person figure it out.
“Allergies typically won’t cause fever or pain. You won’t get earaches, joint pain, arthritis or fever. Those are all signs of infections,‘ he said. “There are symptoms that overlap like headaches or runny nose, but things like diarrhea and stomach pains are not typically related to allergies.‘
When it comes to helping to keep yourself healthy in respect to COVID-19, since the novel virus impacts the respiratory system keeping airways healthy and allergies and asthma at bay is a good idea.
Dr. Jennifer Morse said another factor in determining if it is allergies or COVID is history. Morse is the medical director for three regional health departments, including District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
She said a person should ask themselves a few questions to help make the determination. Does this seem like what I had before? Is it during the same time? Is there something different about it?
She also said allergy medicines like antihistamines will help clear up the symptoms. Unfortunately, people can get COVID when they are suffering from seasonal allergies. If a person is uncertain, Morse said they should get tested.
She said someone who suffers from pollen allergies can be spared from them by wearing a mask. Morse said some have noticed allergies are better from wearing a mask, so continuing to mask up will help to protect from COVID-19 as well as reduce seasonal allergy symptoms.
