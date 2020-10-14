CADILLAC — It could be a choice between swimming in potentially toxic “pea soup‘ and tolerating the eerie brush of an underwater plant as you splash through Lake Cadillac.
When lakes don’t have enough rooted plants in them, they’re more susceptible to developing algal blooms.
And Lake Cadillac has relatively few acres of underwater vegetation, given the lake’s size.
So said Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones, Ph.D., owner of Restorative Lake Sciences, during an open house last week regarding Lake Cadillac’s health. Her company has a contract with the city of Cadillac to manage Lake Cadillac. For the most part, that means treating for invasive aquatic plants, so native plants aren’t crowded out — and to keep the lake’s fish happy in their preferred habitat.
The problem is, the money for that work has dried up, though the lake’s piggy bank historically has had money in it for a couple of years after residents stop paying.
A three-year one-quarter mill approved by voters in 2011 generated approximately $128,500 each year. A previous special assessment that was drawn from shoreline and near-shoreline properties from 2006-2008 ran out of money after 2010.
Now the community will have to decide whether and how to fund lake management activities.
Jermalowicz-Jones told open house attendees that, just as algal blooms are a problem on lakes around the globe, Lake Cadillac has been having problems with algal blooms as well — though not too bad during summer of 2020.
Blue-green algal blooms are sometimes (but not always) toxic. Scientists are still researching blooms, but run-off during “flashy‘ rain events and global carbon dioxide levels are possible causes.
One problem in Lake Cadillac is that the overall amount of vegetation in the lake is small.
“One thing we do know is that in a lake this size — that does not have a lot of vegetation for its size — that rooted aquatic plants are going to compete with the algae OK for nutrients,‘ Jermalowicz-Jones said. “If we don’t have enough of the rooted aquatic plants, we’re going to have an overrun of algae.‘
Ideally, lakes have a variety of plants in the lakes. Lake Cadillac is in good shape, there.
“Lake Cadillac especially for being in a predominantly urban setting, has a pretty good spread of that kind of vegetation,‘ Jermalowicz-Jones said. “So that is favorable.‘
Sometimes, she’ll leave milfoil in place as “structure‘ when there isn’t enough pondweed nearby, she said.
But ideally, it would be native plants.
“As they fill in it takes habitat away from the milfoil, which is great — but it’s also preferable for the fish,‘ she said,
Jermalowicz-Jones told open house attendees that her recommendations for next year are to continue surveys of the lake and herbicide treatment, to continue water quality and algal testing. She noted that state funding is uncertain for testing toxicity in algal blooms.
“If that funding is not available, certainly that is something that the new program would have to look at,‘ Jermalowicz-Jones said of a possible lake millage.
Mark Wyckoff, a retired professor of urban planning at Michigan State University who now lives on Lake Cadillac, said he was particularly concerned about the algal blooms and would support a special millage or assessment for the lake.
Those aren’t the only funding sources being floated by the city; a memo available at the open house also cited donations, boater fees at launch sites, grants and asked for other ideas.
In addition to determining a funding source, the community will have to decide what the scope of lake management efforts will be, such as whether to do a comprehensive watershed study, do more research into algal blooms and whether to do shoreline restoration work.
There’s also the possibility that an informal lake management committee or formal lake authority or board could form (the city’s memo says the previous group dissolved in 2013-2014).
Wyckoff said he is amazed by how much people in Cadillac love the lake.
“Everyone, it seems, feels that the lake is theirs. And that’s unusual,‘ Wyckoff said. “I’m sure it’s because there’s so much public land around the lake.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.