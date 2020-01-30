REED CITY — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners will be listening to supporters of Osceola becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
At the Osceola County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, commissioners decided to invite Chairman of the Osceola County for Second Amendment Sanctuary Status organization Jay Moyer to speak at the first board meeting in February.
Though the organization originally asked for a special meeting to discuss the issue and present a drafted resolution, Chairman of the County Board Jack Nehmer said he believed it best to have them at the next meeting.
“I, personally, don’t have a problem with hearing what they have to say,‘ he said. “But, I don’t see a need to grant them a special meeting after hours.‘
The purpose of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary is to have a state, county or municipality pass a resolution to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun laws considered to be unconstitutional, Moyer said.
Moyer said he wants to avoid Michigan becoming another Virginia with its recent “Red Flag‘ law. The law was recently passed at the Virginia Senate in a party-line vote and allows the temporary seizure of firearms from an individual who is deemed a threat.
At this point, Moyer said he is tired of not being heard as a citizen.
“The biggest thing, at this point, is to get people engaged and have a voice in their government again,‘ he said.
County Coordinator Susan Vander Pol, however, did caution the commissioners in considering something like this.
“(The Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority) advised to move forward with caution with something like this as there has not been any case law or litigation on the topic,‘ she said.
Should the resolution not pass at the county level, Moyer said he plans to start a petition to get the issue on the next ballot and he believes there is public support.
“We have over 750 people in support of our organization right now,‘ he said. “So the support is there as far as the public is concerned. (...) If they don’t pass this, the people should decide.‘
In Michigan, four counties approved Second Amendment Sanctuary status; Cheboygan County, Mackinac County, Marquette County and Oscoda County.
The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Reed City Courthouse.
