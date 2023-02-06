LAKE CITY — It was a chilly weekend in Lake City as the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Winterfest.
This year’s festival featured events all over town, including a cornhole tournament at the Lake City High School, a scavenger hunt at the Missaukee Mountain resort, and different games and tournaments by Lake Missaukee.
Despite some last minute changes to the festival and the cold weather, Chamber Director Dawn Kaminski said the board felt things went pretty well overall.
“It was good to see the families coming out with their kids,” she said. “I think the more people that know about it next year and in the following years, we’ll probably have more of a draw.”
For a tourist town like Lake City, Kaminski said it’s important to have events in the winter to support local businesses.
“It’s great to have things go on where it draws people to come to Lake City for a winterfest weekend,” she said.
This year the Chamber also partnered with several local organizations that used the festival to raise money. The Lake City Area Senior Center held a raffle and took donations for hot beverages, while the Lake City High School baseball team hosted a tournament to raise funds for equipment, trips, and other needs.
“I think it’s great for the community,” Lake City baseball coach Will Eubank said. “It provides an outlet for something to do as a fun family activity that people can not only join but can support for a good cause.”
These partnerships also allowed the Chamber to host more events, including the paint and sip at the American Legion and the scavenger hunt at Missaukee Mountain.
“The more we can get people out and the more we can give them something to do, I think the better off we’ll be as a community,” Missaukee Mountain Board President Greg Davis said.
Growing the festival will be the Chamber’s focus in the coming years. Kaminski said the board is discussing potentially moving the event to the end of February because of the weather.
She also said they’re thinking about having a vintage snowmobile show over the sprint cars on ice event. The cars on ice event had to be canceled this year due to concerns over the thickness of the ice on Lake Missaukee.
“We’re just taking some input as far as what the community wants to see,” Kaminski said. “It’s still a learning curve for us, and I think the only way it can go is forward.”
